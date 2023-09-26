Dubai Electricity and Water Authority has concluded a cooperation agreement with Dubai Media Incorporated, to consolidate the bonds of effective partnership and joint work between the two parties, in a way that serves their strategic objectives and provides added value to their national role in keeping pace with the new development leap witnessed by the UAE and the Emirate of Dubai. The signing of the agreement came during the authority’s participation. In the 21st session of the Arab Media Forum, as the sustainability partner of the forum.

Managing Director and CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, praised the fruitful cooperation between the Authority and Dubai Media Incorporated, to highlight the achievements and gains achieved by Dubai to accelerate the process of sustainable development, and raise awareness of the importance of achieving carbon neutrality.

He stressed the importance of the role played by the media in highlighting the Authority’s role in enhancing the UAE’s global leadership in the field of climate action, and accelerating the wheel of sustainability and the transition to clean and renewable energy, in line with the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050 and the Carbon Neutrality Strategy 2050 for the Emirate of Dubai to provide 100% of the energy production capacity from Clean energy sources by 2050.

He added: “We support the Arab Media Forum as an essential partner in supporting our efforts aimed at ensuring a more sustainable and greener future for the entire world. In the Year of Sustainability in the UAE, and with the start of the countdown to the country hosting the 28th session of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28) in Expo City Dubai from November 30 to December 12, 2023, we look forward to strengthening communication between national and regional media institutions. And international with the aim of providing reliable and responsible media content that contributes to ensuring a more sustainable future for all humanity.”

Al Tayer continued: “We are keen to continue strengthening the bonds of partnership and cooperation with various media outlets to raise the level of awareness of all members of society about various issues and topics that affect their daily lives, especially sustainability, which contributes to enhancing social, economic and environmental development.”

For his part, the CEO of Dubai Media, Mohammed Al Mulla, said: “Through cooperation and strategic agreements at the Arab Media Forum, we are putting our media platforms in the service of disseminating knowledge and stimulating action, to be contributors to achieving the goals of the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050 and the Carbon Neutrality Strategy 2050. Together we aim.” To support a sustainable future and achieve a positive and meaningful impact for our country and the world.”

Al Mulla added: “This agreement is a translation of the directives of His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Media Council, and his vision on the role of the media in participating in the process of comprehensive and sustainable development in the UAE and various countries of the Arab world, and in achieving and disseminating The objectives of the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050 and the Carbon Neutrality Strategy 2050, and the role of the media in conveying the best image of the country’s hosting of the 28th session of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP 28).”

He explained, “This partnership comes within a package of initiatives that we had announced at this forum with the aim of enhancing sustainability on the environmental and media levels and strengthening partnerships with government and private institutions on the one hand, and content makers on the other hand, to open a new horizon of creativity and create job opportunities for creative youth in the world.” Serving sustainability and achieving the state’s strategic goals in the field of the environment. This link of integration between institutions and society is one of the most important components of the UAE’s success and leadership in all fields, and we, Dubai Media Incorporated, are fully committed to supporting all initiatives and efforts that serve to achieve national goals and introduce our authentic Emirati values ​​and achievements to the world.”

The agreement was signed by the Executive Vice President of the Strategy and Government Communications Sector at the Authority, Khawla Al Muhairi, and the CEO of the Commercial Affairs and Partnerships Sector at Dubai Media, Abdul Wahed Juma, in the presence of a number of officials from both sides.

• The agreement comes within initiatives that promote sustainability at the environmental and media levels.

• Cooperation highlights Dubai’s achievements and gains to accelerate sustainable development.