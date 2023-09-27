During the 21st Arab Media Forum, organized by the Dubai Press Club, Dubai Electricity and Water Authority reviewed its most important projects in the field of clean and renewable energy, the most prominent of which is the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park, the largest solar energy park in one location in the world using the independent product model. Energy production capacity will reach 5,000 megawatts by 2030, using photovoltaic solar panel and concentrated solar energy technologies, with investments amounting to 50 billion dirhams. When completed, the complex will contribute to reducing more than 6.5 million tons of carbon emissions annually. A number of the Authority’s young engineers also participated in a discussion session entitled “Youth and Climate Change.”

Participating in the discussion session were the Director of Corporate Sustainability, Eng. Maryam Khansaheb; Senior Climate Change and Sustainability Engineer, Engineer Jamal Al-Sabt; Engineer Athba Al Shehhi, senior climate change and sustainability engineer at Dubai Electricity and Water Authority.