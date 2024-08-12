Today, Dubai Electricity and Water Authority Youth Council organised a youth conference, coinciding with the International Youth Day, which falls on August 12 of each year.

The conference, which was inaugurated by HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), included a series of events and discussion sessions, and several local and institutional youth councils, including the Dubai Youth Council, the Roads and Transport Authority Youth Council, the Community Development Authority Youth Council, and the du Youth Council.

In his speech before the conference, HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer said that on International Youth Day, we celebrate the pioneering experience of the UAE and the Emirate of Dubai in empowering youth and strengthening their participation in advanced and promising sectors, stressing the firm belief in our promising youth, who represent, as described by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, the national wealth, the optimal investment in the future, and the engine of positive change towards a more sustainable and brighter world.

He stressed the Authority’s commitment to developing the capabilities of the next generation of innovative youth and experts to create sustainable solutions that contribute to reducing the challenges of climate change, anticipating future opportunities, investing in the minds and arms of the UAE’s youth, preparing them and developing their leadership spirit to be the next generation of sustainability leaders, and a fundamental supporter of achieving tangible progress in climate action, in a way that serves the goals of sustainable development.

He explained that the human cadres in the Authority include 2,831 young employees, whose ages range between 18 and 35 years, and the number of young citizens of both genders in the Authority reaches 2,062 young men and women.

His Excellency Al Tayer called on young people to benefit from the Authority’s various programmes aimed at honing their skills in the field of sustainability and clean and renewable energy.

For her part, Aisha Mohammed Al Rumaithi, Chairperson of the Dubai Electricity and Water Authority Youth Council, said in her speech during the conference that the Council supports the Authority’s efforts to empower young people and national competencies, hone their technical skills, and encourage them to work in the field of clean and renewable energy, to be active partners in bringing about positive change.