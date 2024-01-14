Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) has launched 1,414 new 11 kilovolt distribution stations across the Emirate of Dubai during the year 2023.

His Excellency Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Managing Director and CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, said that the work in these stations and the tasks associated with them included a total of 996,648 working hours in accordance with the highest health and safety standards.

His Excellency pointed out that the Authority, in line with the vision and directives of the wise leadership, is working to provide advanced infrastructure that keeps pace with the needs of sustainable development in the Emirate of Dubai and to meet the needs of customers, developers and business sectors, through thoughtful and reliable planning processes based on the latest tools for anticipating the future to contribute to achieving sustainable urban development. In Dubai, it supports the goals of the Dubai Urban Plan 2040.

He explained that the Authority is working, in addition to energy and water production projects, to strengthen transmission and distribution networks based on expectations of electricity demand in Dubai until 2030, which takes into account the demographic and economic growth in the emirate.

For his part, Engineer Rashid bin Humaidan, Executive Vice President of the Energy Distribution Sector at the Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, announced that the total number of medium-voltage distribution stations (11 kV and 6.6 kV) reached 44,015 stations by the end of 2023, and all distribution stations are being implemented according to the highest standards. Quality, efficiency and safety standards based on the latest digital technologies.