Dubai (WAM)

The Organizing Committee for Government Games announced that Dubai Electricity and Water Authority has joined as a silver partner for the fourth round of the “Government Games” in a row, as it is one of the most prominent collective events on the sports agenda in Dubai, which is held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai. Chairman of the Executive Council, from 2 to 5 March next.

His Excellency Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Managing Director and CEO of DEWA, ​​confirmed that DEWA’s sponsorship of government games stems from its keenness to achieve the directives of the wise leadership, for sports to be part of the culture of Emirati society.

His Excellency said: «We are pleased that DEWA is the silver sponsor of the fourth edition of the (Government Games), which has become a global event that consolidates Dubai’s position on the agenda of sporting events, thanks to the wise vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE. Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, and the diligent follow-up of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, and the keenness of the wise leadership to promote a culture of sports in Emirati society, and to make physical activities an essential part of daily life, in a way that enhances the emirate’s competitiveness in all fields.”

Al Tayer added: “Based on our social responsibility, we are committed to supporting activities and events that contribute to stimulating the adoption of a healthy and energetic lifestyle, highlighting the noble Emirati values, and consolidating the spirit of one team and the bonds of harmony and human and cultural rapprochement among all members of society inside and outside the UAE, to ensure a brighter future.” and sustainability for present and future generations.

For his part, Marwan bin Issa, Director of Government Games, said: “We are pleased with this sponsorship, and DEWA’s commitment to supporting government games for the fourth consecutive session. One team, and the establishment of respect and positive competition among work teams, which enables them to achieve the desired goals in various fields.

It is worth noting that, during the past three editions, the Government Games enjoyed a wide local, regional and global participation that exceeded 3,000 participation from government employees and community groups. It aims to enhance the values ​​of cooperation, harmony, strategic thinking and physical strength through teamwork, and to highlight the strength of the team spirit in facing challenges and overcoming challenges. Odds, stimulating physical and mental energies.

This course is organized under the main sponsorship of Dubai Ports World, and a golden sponsorship with the Emirates General Petroleum Corporation “Emarat”.