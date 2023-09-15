Dubai Press Club, the organizing body for the Arab Media Forum, announced that Dubai Electricity and Water Authority has joined as a strategic partner for the 21st session of the forum, the most prominent media event of its kind and the largest annual media gathering in the region, which will be held from September 26 to 27, under the patronage of His Excellency. His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and enjoys the participation of an elite group of politicians, thinkers, decision-makers and officials in major Arab and international media institutions, and a group of the most prominent media figures, journalists, writers and content makers in the Arab region and the world.

The Dubai Electricity and Water Authority’s partnership comes from the authority’s conviction in the importance of the role of the media, and in an effort to consolidate its role in serving society, and to contribute to enhancing the process of media development in the Arab world, in light of the rapid global changes and the technical and professional developments witnessed in this sector, and to emphasize the ties of cooperation with… Dubai Press Club and its vast network that includes the most prominent Arab media professionals, thought leaders, experts and media makers from around the world.

Sustainability initiatives

Managing Director and CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, confirmed the continued support of the Arab Media Forum, in line with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to enhance the role of the media in achieving development in the region.

Al Tayer said: “We at the Authority realize the importance of our partnerships with national and international media outlets, and their essential role in enhancing the Authority’s position on the global level, and sustainability initiatives in Dubai.”

He added: “DEWA’s record is full of many achievements, including attracting the best international prices for its clean energy projects to achieve the 2050 carbon neutrality strategy for the Emirate of Dubai.”

He affirmed the Authority’s support for the country hosting the 28th session of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28) in Expo City Dubai, in line with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals 2030, expressing his aspiration for the 21st session of the Arab Media Forum to be a platform for cooperation. Its goal is to provide media content that advances the process of comprehensive sustainable development.

Al Tayer expressed his confidence that the forum will be a vital bridge to highlight the efforts of the UAE as a country that creates a sustainable future for all peoples, and a window to transfer our development experience to the world.

Unifying visions

For her part, Vice President and Managing Director of the Dubai Media Council and President of the Dubai Press Club, Mona Ghanem Al Marri, expressed her appreciation for the continued support provided by Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, to contribute to the success of the event, which has continued for more than 20 years in achieving its mission, by discussing frameworks and solutions. Which would push the Arab media to higher levels of quality, efficiency and excellence.

She said: “We value DEWA’s support for the forum, based on its conviction of the importance of the role of the media in serving society and promoting sustainable practices. Our national institutions provide a model and role model in the concerted community efforts with government initiatives and projects, for the sake of a future that secures the best quality of life for future generations.” It ensures its sustainability.”

Al Marri added: “There is no doubt that our partnership with the Authority this year within the 21st session of the forum carries important implications, especially as it comes before the UAE hosts the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28) in Dubai next November, which represents an opportunity A global initiative to improve the lives of communities by identifying the best ways to confront the effects of climate change that the world is witnessing.” She expressed her confidence that the impact of the specialized professional dialogue and discussion hosted by the forum will enhance the ability of the Arab media to unify visions to build a better tomorrow.

She said: “We learned from our leadership that optimism and confidence in the ability to bring about positive change are among the most important components of success. And what we see every year in the Arab Media Forum of inspiring experiences, stories and ideas reinforces our optimism in the ability of our Arab media to develop its capabilities and unleash its latent creative energies.”

Al Marri added: “We are keen for the forum to contribute to stimulating this development on clear professional foundations that guarantee the media a tangible role in building a sustainable future for the peoples of the region and the world.”