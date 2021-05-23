Dubai (Union)

Dubai Electricity and Water Authority has launched 6 new major power transmission stations, with a total value of more than 1.1 billion dirhams, from the beginning of 2021 until April 30, 2021, including a 400 kV plant in the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Energy Complex, with a transformative capacity of 2020 MVA, and five major transmission stations 132 kV voltage in several areas in Dubai with 750 MVA transformer capacity.

These stations feed the areas of Satwa, Palm Deira, Jebel Ali First Industrial, and Umm Al-Daman area.

The completion of these stations required more than 10.6 million safe working hours despite the obstacles associated with the spread of the new Corona pandemic (Covid-19) during the final stages of implementation, as the latest technologies adopted in the construction of power stations worldwide were used, in order to ensure the highest standards of safety and security. To protect the health of all the Authority’s employees and community members.

His Excellency Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Managing Director and CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, said: “We are working within the framework of the vision and directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, to provide an advanced and integrated infrastructure for electricity and water to meet The increasing demand and keeping pace with the sustainable development needs in Dubai. The launch of the new transmission stations comes as part of the Authority’s efforts to raise the capacity, efficiency and readiness of the electricity transmission network in the emirate to meet the future needs of customers, developers and business sectors, while providing an adequate reserve margin, and by relying on the latest future foresight tools and the best digital and smart technologies, within the framework of the Authority’s efforts. ) To enhance digital transformation in all its service and operational operations. He added: The total value of the Authority’s investments in the electricity transmission sector reaches 8.8 billion dirhams.