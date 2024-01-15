Dubai Electricity and Water Authority announced today that it has extended more than 364 kilometers of external fiber optic channels during the year 2023 in various areas of Dubai, bringing the total length of this type of channels extended by the Authority to 3,998 kilometers, an increase of 10% compared to the year 2022.

The Authority stated that it is investing in the latest and most advanced infrastructure with a total value, as the value of the fixed assets in which the Authority has invested exceeds 214 billion dirhams, as of June 30, 2023.

The external channels contribute to protecting and directing fiber optic cables used in communications, data transfer and remote operations, which strengthens the Authority’s infrastructure for the fiber optic network and its smart network, to ensure the continued provision of integrated and connected services around the clock, in accordance with the highest standards of availability, reliability, reliability and sustainability.

His Excellency Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Managing Director and CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, said: “We are committed to providing the best infrastructure, enhancing our performance, and providing our basic services at a leading and distinguished global level. We continue to expand the Authority’s fiber optic network, which is characterized by safety, reliability, and high speed, and contribute to enhancing the future.” A new digital digital system for the Emirate of Dubai in key areas, keeping pace with the future needs of Fourth Industrial Revolution applications. The “smart grid” implemented by the Authority, with total investments amounting to 7 billion dirhams, is considered an essential component of the Authority’s strategy to develop an advanced infrastructure for managing facilities and services through smart and interconnected systems that rely on… Latest technology”.

It is noteworthy that the Authority’s fiber optic network contributes to helping the network operations center of “Infra The addition provided by DEWA Digital, the digital arm of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, through data centers and cloud computing services.

The network plays an important role in ensuring the continuation of providing innovative telecommunications services with international standards in the Emirates and expanding their scope, through the partnerships that the Authority concludes with various government institutions and business sector institutions, to lease part of the unlit fiber optic networks that the Authority owns for use in providing communication services.