Dubai (WAM)

Dubai Electricity and Water Authority won three awards in the second session of the Harvard Business Council Awards 2021. In the Diamond category, the Authority won the “Project Award”, “Information Technology Award” and “Health and Safety Award”. His Excellency Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD and CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority stressed the importance of DEWA winning these prestigious awards, and thanked the Harvard Business Council for its efforts in appreciating excellence. Al Tayer said: “The Authority’s winning of these prestigious awards from the Harvard Business Council supports our efforts to achieve the vision and directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, to strive for excellence and reach the number one in all fields.” And while we are proud of this achievement, we assure that we will continue our efforts to support Dubai’s endeavors to become the city of the future. Al Tayer explained that DEWA won the Diamond Category in the “Project Award” for the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park, the largest solar energy complex in one location in the world with an independent power producer system, and its production capacity will reach 5,000 megawatts by 2030.

The Authority also won the Diamond Category in the “Information Technology Award” thanks to the efficiency of its advanced digital infrastructure and the provision of all its services through smart channels that provide its customers with access to all its services at any time and from anywhere. Occupational Safety and Health » its keenness to raise health and safety standards in all its projects and operations within the framework of the integrated management systems policy through which it is committed to the effective application of quality, health, safety and environment management systems to provide its services in accordance with the highest standards of quality, efficiency and availability.