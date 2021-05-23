As part of its efforts to provide electricity and water services according to the highest standards of availability, reliability and efficiency, Dubai Electricity and Water Authority has launched 6 new main transmission stations with a total value of more than 1.1 billion dirhams from the beginning of 2021 until April 30, 2021, including a 400 kV voltage plant in the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum complex. For solar energy, with a conversion capacity of 2020 MVA, and five major transmission stations of 132 kV in several regions in Dubai, with a conversion capacity of 750 MVA. These stations feed the areas of Satwa, Palm Deira, Jebel Ali First Industrial, and Umm Al-Daman area.

The completion of these stations required more than 10.6 million safe working hours despite the obstacles associated with the spread of the new Corona pandemic (Covid-19) during the final stages of implementation, as the latest technologies adopted in the construction of power stations globally were used to ensure the highest standards of security and safety to maintain the health of all Authority employees and community members.

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, managing director and CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, said, “We are working within the framework of the vision and directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to provide an advanced and integrated infrastructure for electricity and water to meet the growing demand and keep pace with the needs of Sustainable development in Dubai The launch of the new transmission stations comes as part of the authority’s efforts to raise the capacity, efficiency and readiness of the electricity transmission network in the emirate to meet the future needs of customers, developers and business sectors, while providing an adequate reserve margin, and by relying on the latest future foresight tools and the best digital and smart technologies, within the framework of The Authority’s efforts to promote digital transformation in all its service and operational operations The total value of the Authority’s investments in the electricity transmission sector reaches 8.8 billion dirhams, of which 2 billion dirhams are for major transmission projects of 400 kV and 6.8 billion dirhams for major transmission projects of 132 kV.

For his part, the Executive Vice President of the Energy Transmission Sector at the Authority, Engineer Hussain Lootah, indicated that the implementation of the transmission stations was according to the established plans despite the obstacles related to the spread of the new Corona virus (Covid-19), explaining that the total transmission stations are 400 kilovolts in Dubai up to 30 April 2021 will reach 24 stations, in addition to 3 stations under construction, while the total transmission stations with a voltage of 132 kV will reach 312 stations, in addition to 39 stations under construction.

It is noteworthy that the United Arab Emirates, represented by the Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, maintained for the third year in a row, the first place in the world in obtaining electricity, according to the World Bank’s Doing Business 2020 report, which measures the ease of doing business in 190 economies around the world. Full marks on all indicators of the hub for getting electricity including procedures; And time; And cost; And the reliability of the electricity supply and the transparency of tariffs. Electricity is currently being delivered to dealers in the commercial and industrial sectors in Dubai within 5 days and in one step only through the “Namoos” service, with exemption from connection fees and a deposit of up to 150 kilowatts. The time required to deliver electricity in the UAE, represented by Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, is the lowest in the world, according to a World Bank report.





