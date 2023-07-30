Dubai (WAM)

Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, as a strategic partner, is participating in the fifth edition of the “International Expo for People of Determination” 2023, which is being held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, President of Dubai Airports, Supreme President and CEO of Emirates Airlines and Group From the 9th to the 11th of next October at the Dubai World Trade Center, the authority will display through its platform its most prominent services and innovative initiatives that support the process of integrating and empowering people of determination in the work environment and society.

Dr. Youssef Al-Akraf, Executive Vice President of the Business Support and Human Resources Sector at the Authority, confirmed that the significant growth witnessed by the “International Expo for People of Determination”, which has become the largest of its kind in the Middle East, Africa and the Indian subcontinent, reflects the great successes achieved by the wise leadership. In the field of enhancing international cooperation to build an inclusive and sustainable society that meets the needs and aspirations of people of determination.

The Authority’s platform participating in the exhibition hosts a package of the Authority’s most prominent services that are inclusive and qualify for people of determination with various disabilities, including the “Possible” service for instant video chatting using sign language, which allows customers with hearing disabilities to communicate directly with the employees of the Customer Care Center through the Authority’s smart application. “Hayyak” for chatting and video and written conversation, which provides the option to communicate directly via video with the employees of the customer care center through the authority’s website and its smart application. In Arabic and English.

video chat

The platform also sheds light on special screens for remote video chatting that suit the needs of people of determination, and is equipped with audio support systems that enhance sound quality and isolate it from surrounding sounds.

The platform also reviews the Authority’s most prominent success stories in the field of inclusive employment and its sponsorship of the creativity of its employees of people of determination, and its success in facilitating their access as employees and customers to services, buildings and facilities, and preparing all new buildings and facilities of the Authority in accordance with the Dubai Code by 100%, and matching the Authority’s website by 100%. And its smart application, at a rate of 10/10, according to the accessibility assessment report for people of determination issued by the Dubai Digital Authority.