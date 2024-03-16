Dubai Electricity and Water Authority announced its contribution of 20 million dirhams to the “Mother’s Endowment” campaign launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, “may God protect him”, in conjunction with the holy month of Ramadan, to honor mothers by establishing a fund. An endowment worth one billion dirhams to support the education of millions of individuals around the world.

The campaign aims to establish the values ​​of filial piety, affection, compassion and solidarity among members of society, and to strengthen the UAE’s position in the field of charitable and humanitarian work, by establishing a sustainable endowment that ensures the provision of opportunities for education and empowerment..

His Excellency Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Managing Director and CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, stressed the authority’s keenness to participate in the Ramadan campaigns, and said: “We are keen to participate in all charitable and humanitarian initiatives launched by the Knight of Giving, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, may God protect him.” The owner of white hands and the global leader in providing relief to the distressed and disadvantaged around the world. These initiatives represent a symbol of human solidarity and a milestone in changing the lives of millions of people and enabling them to obtain the necessities of a decent life, especially education, by providing sustainable opportunities for individuals and communities who are less fortunate to educate and qualify them, and develop their potential. and their skills to enhance their stability.”

His Excellency added: “We in the Authority are proud to support the Mother’s Endowment campaign, which honors the giving of mothers and complements the qualitative successes achieved by previous Ramadan campaigns launched by the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives Foundation. The (Mother’s Endowment) campaign will have an influential role in reducing the suffering experienced by millions around the world.” The absence of quality education for all is the greatest challenge facing the world today, and it stands as an obstacle to achieving the fourth goal of the Sustainable Development Goals set by the United Nations for the year 2030, which is “to ensure equitable and comprehensive quality education for all and to enhance lifelong learning opportunities for all.”

The proceeds from the “Mother’s Endowment” campaign are used to implement educational projects in the most needy communities and give millions of individuals around the world the tools and skills necessary to create an independent life that preserves their dignity and ensures a decent living for them, in partnership with a number of humanitarian organizations and institutions..

The “Mother’s Endowment” campaign continues to receive contributions to the Endowment Fund from institutions and individuals through 6 main channels, including the website dedicated to the campaign. Mothersfund.aeWhile the campaign’s call center receives contributions from contributors to the endowment via the toll-free number 8009999, one can also participate in the campaign via bank transfer to the campaign account on the approved account number 790340003708472909201.AE At Emirates Islamic Bank in UAE dirhams.

The “Mother’s Endowment” campaign provides the option to donate via text messages to the initiative by sending a message with the word “Mom” or “Mother” For users of the “Du” and “Etisalat” networks e&” In the Emirates, call the following numbers: 1034, 1035, 1036, 1038, and you can contribute to the campaign via the “Dubai Now” application.DubaiNowunder the “Donations” category, or through the Dubai platform for community contributions, “Jood(Jood.ae).