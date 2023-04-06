Dubai Electricity and Water Authority announced its contribution of 20 million dirhams to support the campaign “Endowment of a Billion Meals”, which was launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, in conjunction with the holy month of Ramadan, to launch the largest endowment fund to feed food. in Ramadan in a sustainable way.

DEWA’s contribution comes within the framework of the charity race that started with the start of the campaign, as the contributions of individuals, institutions, private sector companies and the business community continue to support the “Stop a Billion Meals” campaign, which aims to contribute to the fight against hunger and malnutrition in the world.

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Managing Director and CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, affirmed DEWA’s keenness to actively participate in the “Stop a Billion Meal” campaign, based on its social responsibility and contribute to making the world a more beautiful place to live, pointing out that the “Stop a Billion Meal” campaign A meal” will contribute to achieving a food safety net in many countries, and providing food support, regardless of religion, color, race or culture, especially since hunger is one of the main challenges to achieving the sustainable development goals set by the United Nations for the year 2030.

The campaign aims to provide a food safety net for the neediest groups, especially in countries that are going through challenges in providing food security, in addition to supporting and assisting the most vulnerable segments of society, especially victims of disasters, conflicts and crises around the world, in addition to strengthening and doubling the efforts of the UAE in promoting the endeavour. Global goal to eradicate hunger, in support of the achievement of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals for the year 2030, in which the fight against hunger is one of the most important of its 17 goals that humanity joins efforts to achieve.