Dubai Electricity and Water Authority announced that its “High Water Consumption Notice” service has achieved a reduction in carbon emissions by 217,370 tons, since the service was launched three years ago until June 30, 2022. The service achieved this reduction through its success in identifying 1,062,781 cases of water leakage, and 23,199 defects. , 11,566 cases of overloading, and sending real-time notifications to customers, to hurry up to fix leaks and carry out the necessary maintenance work to stop the waste.

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Managing Director and CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, said, “Within the framework of our vision to be a leading, sustainable and innovative global organization, and our efforts to support the “Smart Dubai” initiative, the Authority harnesses the latest disruptive technologies and the techniques of the Fourth Industrial Revolution to provide smart and innovative services that facilitate the lives of customers It helps them to raise the efficiency of their consumption of electricity and water, detect leaks immediately and treat malfunctions without referring to the authority.By relying on its advanced smart infrastructure and smart meters compatible with the highest international standards, we are keen to provide many advantages to customers and enable them to monitor, manage and control their consumption proactively and digitally without Refer to the authority, at any time and from anywhere, in a way that contributes to the sustainability of resources.”

The authority provides a service “Notification of High Water Consumption” as part of the “Smart Life” initiative to help customers discover any leaks in the water connections after the meter, where immediate notifications are sent to the customer if the smart meter system detects any unusual rise in consumption, so that he can initiate an examination of the connections The interior and repair of any leaks in the water connections with the help of a specialized technician.

The authority notes that leaks can also be monitored through the Dubai Electricity and Water Authority bill or smart water meters. The authority confirmed the efficiency of its systems in detecting any defect in the external connections before the meter, while the authority’s scope of responsibility is limited to connections and maintenance up to the meter only, and the responsibility for the internal connections after the meter rests with the customer/owner, and this includes the residential, commercial, and industrial sectors.