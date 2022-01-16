Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, managing director and CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, announced that the production capacity of the first project within the fifth phase of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park has increased from 300 megawatts to 330 megawatts, as a result of using the latest technologies of two-sided photovoltaic panels. It allows the use of reflected sunlight on the front and back sides, with a uniaxial solar tracking system for increased energy yield. The overall completion rate for the fifth phase, which will have a total capacity of 900 megawatts, with investments estimated at about 2 billion and 58 million dirhams, has reached about 60%, and the total number of safe hours has reached about 4 million and 225 thousand safe working hours without human injuries.

Saeed Al Tayer said: “We are working at DEWA, ​​within the framework of the vision and directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to promote sustainability, innovation and the transition towards a sustainable green economy by increasing the percentage of clean and renewable energy. To achieve the objectives of the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050 and the Dubai Carbon Neutrality Initiative to provide 100% of the energy production capacity from clean energy sources by 2050. The Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park, the largest solar energy complex in one location in the world, is our largest project To achieve this vision, its production capacity will reach 5,000 megawatts by 2030. The percentage of clean energy production capacity in Dubai is 11.38% of the total energy mix and this percentage will reach 13.3% during the first quarter of 2022. The capacity of solar energy projects that were operated in The complex is 1,527 megawatts using photovoltaic solar panels, and the authority has 1,333 megawatts projects under implementation using photovoltaic panels and concentrated solar power, in addition to other future stages of the project. Reach 5,000 megawatts by 2030.

Al Tayer added: “Since its launch, the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park has attracted wide interest from international developers, which reflects the confidence of investors from all over the world in the major projects implemented by the authority in cooperation with the private sector according to the independent product model. Through this model, The authority attracted about 40 billion dirhams of investments and achieved world records for the lowest prices for solar energy projects for five consecutive times, and Dubai has become a benchmark for solar energy prices worldwide.”

The Executive Vice President of the Business Development and Excellence Sector at DEWA, ​​Engineer Walid bin Salman, explained that work is progressing on the fifth phase of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Energy Complex according to the specified schedule, and the completion rate in the second project has reached about 57%, noting. The fifth phase will provide clean energy to more than 270,000 homes in Dubai, and will contribute to reducing 1.18 million tons of carbon emissions annually, and will be operated in phases until 2023.

In November 2019, the Dubai Electricity and Water Authority announced the selection of the consortium led by ACWA Power and the Gulf Investment Corporation as the “best coalition” to implement the fifth phase of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Energy Complex with a capacity of 900 megawatts using photovoltaic solar panels. Dubai, “Shuaa Energy-3”, to implement the project and owns 60% of its shares, in partnership with the consortium led by ACWA Power and the Gulf Investment Corporation, which owns 40% of the remaining shares of the company. DEWA has achieved a global achievement by obtaining the lowest global competitive price of 1.6953 US cents per kilowatt-hour for this stage.



