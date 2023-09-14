Dubai Press Club, the organizer of the Arab Media Forum, which is held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, announced the joining of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority as a strategic partner for the twenty-first session of the forum, the media event. The most prominent of its kind and the largest annual media gathering in the region, which enjoys the participation of an elite group of politicians, thinkers, decision-makers and officials in major Arab and international media institutions, and a group of the most prominent media figures, journalists, writers and content makers in the Arab region and the world.

The Dubai Electricity and Water Authority’s partnership comes from the authority’s conviction in the importance of the role of the media, and in an effort to consolidate its role in serving society, and to contribute to enhancing the process of media development in the Arab world in light of the rapid global changes and the technical and professional developments witnessed in this sector, and in confirmation of the cooperation ties with the Dubai Electricity and Water Club. Dubai Press and its vast network that includes the most prominent Arab media professionals, thought leaders, experts and media makers from around the world.

On this occasion, His Excellency Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Managing Director and CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, said: “We are pleased to continue supporting the Arab Media Forum, in line with the sound vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai. “God, to enhance the role of the media in achieving development in the region. We at the Authority realize the importance of our partnerships with national and international media entities, and their essential role in enhancing the Authority’s position on the global level, and sustainability initiatives in Dubai.”

His Excellency added: “As a pioneer in the field of sustainability and renewable energy, DEWA’s record is full of achievements, including attracting the best international prices for its clean energy projects to achieve the 2050 carbon neutrality strategy for the Emirate of Dubai. In the Year of Sustainability in the UAE, we confirm our support for the country hosting the session. The twenty-eighth of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28) in Expo City Dubai, in line with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals 2030. We look forward to the 21st session of the Arab Media Forum as a platform for cooperation whose goal is to reach media content that advances the journey of Comprehensive sustainable development, and we are confident that the forum will be, as we know it, a vital bridge to highlight the efforts of the UAE as a country that creates a sustainable future for all peoples, and a window to transfer our development experience to the world.”

Unifying visions

For her part, Her Excellency Mona Ghanem Al Marri, Vice President and Managing Director of the Dubai Media Council and President of the Dubai Press Club, expressed her appreciation for the continuous support provided by Dubai Electricity and Water Authority to contribute to the success of the event, which has continued for more than 20 years in achieving its mission by discussing frameworks and solutions that It would push the Arab media to higher levels of quality, efficiency and excellence.

Her Excellency said: “We appreciate DEWA’s support for the forum, based on its conviction of the importance of the role of media in serving society and promoting sustainable practices… Our national institutions provide a model and role model in combining community efforts with government initiatives and projects for a future that secures the best quality of life for future generations and ensures its sustainability.” There is no doubt that our partnership with the Authority this year within the twenty-first session of the forum carries important implications, especially as it comes before the UAE hosts the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28) in Dubai next November, which represents a global opportunity to improve lives. Societies determine the best ways to confront the effects of climate change that the world is witnessing.

Her Excellency added: “We are confident in the impact of the specialized professional dialogue and discussion hosted by the forum in enhancing the ability of the Arab media to unify visions to build a better tomorrow… We have learned from our wise leadership that optimism and confidence in the ability to bring about positive change are among the most important ingredients for success… and what We see each year in the Arab Media Forum inspiring experiences, stories and ideas that enhance our optimism in the ability of our Arab media to develop its capabilities and unleash its latent creative energies. We are keen for the forum to contribute to stimulating this development on clear professional foundations that guarantee the media a tangible role in building a sustainable future for peoples. The region and the world.”

It is worth noting that the Arab Media Forum constitutes a leading Arab platform that brings together annually an elite group of media decision-makers, politicians, ministers, senior officials, thought leaders, writers and specialists in media affairs from various countries of the world, to exchange experiences, ideas and experiences that contribute to anticipating the future of Arab media, through a diverse group. From workshops, discussion sessions and events that focus on the latest media trends, in order to provide innovative solutions to keep pace with global changes.

Over the course of more than two decades, the Forum discussed the most important issues and developments that the region and the world witnessed, and through its in-depth discussions, it reviewed the role of the media and its impact on those developments and its impact on their repercussions, with the participation of Arab and international elites, which reflects the amount of appreciation that the Forum enjoys as an event that seeks to enhance the role of the media. In supporting the region’s progress and prosperity.