The Commercial Control and Consumer Protection Sector in the Dubai Economy, today, Saturday, directed cafes to prohibit the serving of drinks in nurseries.

According to a tweet on the official account of the Department of Economic Development in Dubai: “The commercial control and consumer protection sector in the Dubai Economy has directed cafes to prohibit the provision of drinks in nurseries, after it was found that café-goers are the ones who bring breastfeeders to cafes to fill them with coffee and drinks, which may be A cause of the spread of the Covid 19 virus.