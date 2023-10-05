This cooperation comes to support the emirate’s ambitious plans within Dubai’s economic agenda “D33”.

Dubai’s position as a leader in sports entertainment and its cooperation with the best club in the world are in line with its ambitious plans to strengthen its position among the top three global cities, while this partnership – which extends for several years and begins this October – includes the two “Real Madrid” men’s football teams. And ladies.

In this context, an official ceremony was organized on this occasion in the Legends Hall in Real Madrid “legendary Sala de Juntas” In the presence of Issam Kazim, Executive Director of the Dubai Corporation for Tourism and Commerce Marketing, affiliated with the Department of Economy and Tourism in Dubai, Florentino Pérez, President of Real Madrid, Jose Angel Sanchez, CEO of the club, and Emilio Butragueño, Real Madrid legend and Director of Institutional Relations..

Issam Kazim said: “As part of the efforts made to consolidate Dubai’s position to become among the top three global economic cities according to the Dubai Economic Agenda.” D33 As well as making it the preferred city in the world to live, work and visit, we are happy with this historic partnership with one of the best international clubs, Real Madrid, as we look forward, through this joint cooperation based on a common vision and values, to opening new horizons for both parties.“

Emilio Butragueño said: “We are very proud of this partnership with the Department of Economy and Tourism in Dubai as our first destination partner in the club, as Dubai is known globally for its constant commitment and continuous endeavor to provide its best, which is in line with our values ​​and principles, and we are pleased to offer this global destination to millions of the club’s fans around the world.” the world“.

This cooperation comes at an ideal time with the approaching opening of a “Real Madrid” entertainment city in “Dubai Parks and Resorts” – the largest entertainment destination in the Middle East – as this city, which is considered the first of its kind in the world, will include various sections such as a museum, entertainment games, and skills. Football and food shops, as well as shops selling souvenirs related to the team’s ancient history.