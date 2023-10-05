Dubai (Etihad)

The Department of Economy and Tourism in Dubai announced the conclusion of a historic strategic partnership with Real Madrid, where the two parties, which have common advantages such as values, ambition and the pursuit of excellence and innovation, will benefit from new growth opportunities resulting from this joint cooperation, through a package of exciting activities and events and unique experiences for fans, fans and followers. real madrid. This cooperation also comes to support the emirate’s ambitious plans within the Dubai Economic Agenda D33.

Dubai’s position as a leader in sports entertainment and its cooperation with the best club in the world are in line with its ambitious plans to enhance its position among the top three global cities. This multi-year partnership, which begins this October, includes the Real Madrid men’s and women’s football teams, while it will add a touch of Dubai to the Santiago Bernabeu, providing fans with unforgettable experiences and services according to the highest standards.

An official ceremony was organized in the Legends Hall in Real Madrid City on this occasion, in the presence of Issam Kazim, Executive Director of the Dubai Corporation for Tourism and Commerce Marketing, affiliated with the Department of Economy and Tourism in Dubai, Florentino Pérez, President of Real Madrid, and Jose Angel Sanchez, CEO of the club. Emilio Butragueño, Real Madrid legend and director of institutional relations.

Issam Kazim, Executive Director of the Dubai Corporation for Tourism and Commerce Marketing, said: “As part of the efforts made to consolidate Dubai’s position to become among the top three global economic cities according to the Dubai Economic Agenda D33, as well as make it the preferred city in the world to live, work and visit, we are happy with this historic partnership with One of the best international clubs is Real Madrid, and through this joint cooperation based on a shared vision and values, we look forward to opening new horizons for both parties.”

Emilio Butragueño, Director of Institutional Relations at Real Madrid, said: “We are very proud of this partnership with the Department of Economy and Tourism in Dubai as our first destination partner in the club. Dubai is known globally for its constant commitment and continuous endeavor to provide its best, which is in line with our values ​​and principles. We are pleased to offer this global destination to millions of club fans around the world.”

This joint cooperation comes in light of the success that characterizes Dubai, which reflects the strong relations that it has been able to establish between the public and private sectors over the past years, including the long-term partnership that Emirates Airlines has strengthened with the Royal Club since 2011. It also comes at an ideal time with… The opening of a Real Madrid entertainment city in Dubai Parks and Resorts, the largest entertainment destination in the Middle East, is approaching. This city, which is considered the first of its kind in the world, will include various sections such as a museum, recreational games, as well as football skills and food shops, in addition to gift shops. Memorials associated with the great history of the team.