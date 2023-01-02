Dubai (Union) – The Mohammed bin Rashid Establishment for Small and Medium Enterprises Development, one of the institutions of the Department of Economy and Tourism in Dubai, has approved the business incubator “The Co-Kitchen” as the first kitchen incubator under the umbrella of the Dubai Network of Accredited Business Incubators and Accelerators, with the support of the Hamdan Center. Creativity and innovation, in line with the Department’s efforts aimed at strengthening Dubai’s position as a center for creators and innovators and a capital of culinary arts, capable of providing distinctive dining experiences to its visitors throughout the year, in line with the vision of the wise leadership in making it the best destination in the world for living, working and visiting.

This accreditation represents a new opportunity for emerging companies in the food and beverage sector, related home businesses, and investors to expand in this sector, by experimenting with their new ideas in the business incubator “The Co-Kitchen”, in addition to the ability to access a wide network of accredited incubators and business accelerators. In Dubai, benefit from its entrepreneurial support system and many related training and mentoring services.

The food and beverage sector is one of the vital sectors in the Emirate of Dubai, as the emirate hosts more than 13,000 restaurants and cafes, including local and international restaurants and fine dining destinations, which are consistent with the emirate being the capital of culinary arts, and a leading destination in the world in providing the best inspired dining experiences. Among the cultures of more than 200 different nationalities embraced by the city, which recently won fourth place in the “food lovers” category on the “Trip Advisor” list for the year 2022, which reflects the importance of the growth of this sector in the emirate.