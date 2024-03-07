The Dubai Center for Economic Security dealt a strong blow to drug dealers through social media, in cooperation with the Dubai Police General Command and banking institutions, by identifying 810 suspicious bank accounts that the dealers used to receive the proceeds of selling poisons, and monitoring 4,560 deposits over those accounts within two months.

The CEO of the Dubai Center for Economic Security, Faisal Yousef bin Sulaiteen, said during a session held at the Anti-Narcotics Conference within the activities of the World Police Summit, which concluded yesterday, that the Center formed a team to monitor and track this phenomenon, as it was able to identify the categories that promoters exploit to open accounts. In devious ways, the most prominent of them were simple workers. He also identified segments of depositors, including students, teenagers, and children from one to three years old, whose families used their ID cards to deposit money for the purpose of buying drugs.

In detail, the Executive Director of the Dubai Center for Economic Security, Faisal Sultan bin Sulaiteen, said that the center noticed the phenomenon of drug promotion through social media platforms, in what is known in security as the method of “anonymous messages” sent by promoters from outside the country via the “WhatsApp” application, in which they promote Their poisons, in exchange for depositing money into bank accounts.

Bin Sulaiteen added, during a session held at the Anti-Narcotics Conference within the World Police Summit that concluded its activities in Dubai yesterday, that the center began conducting immediate investigations to fill the gaps exploited by promoters in the financial system, and formed a team to monitor the phenomenon, identify criminals, and lure them.

He pointed out that the work team was actually able to monitor and lure one of the networks, identify two bank accounts used in these crimes, and then monitor the movement of funds, which opened the door to identifying and determining the paths they use.

Bin Sulaiteen stated that, in just two months, the center’s work team was able to monitor 4,560 deposits into a network of suspicious accounts, which were identified. Accordingly, the team classified the depositors, to determine the nature of the phenomenon and the extent of its impact, and concluded that most of them were from the categories of employees, teenagers, students, and workers. Household workers, grocery and cafe delivery workers, and there are people who used ID cards belonging to their children, whose ages range between one and three years, to deposit money into the promoters’ accounts.

Bin Sulaiteen stated that the Center subsequently handed over the results of the investigations to the General Department of Narcotics Control in Dubai Police, which took immediate measures that contributed to deepening the search and investigation process, and concluded with important results, which included identifying 810 suspicious bank accounts, used to receive the proceeds of drug sales through… Social media platforms.

He pointed out that the center's work team continued to study the types of suspicious accounts, and concluded that 341 of them belonged to people inside the country, and 469 to others outside the country, and their nationalities were all determined, and the financial institutions that opened these accounts, and it was confirmed that 563 of them were active and effective, compared to 247 unpaid accounts. effective.

Bin Sulaiteen said that the work team moved directly to the next step, in cooperation with financial institutions, as it monitored movement patterns in those accounts, and they were closed 100% within days, and it turned out that most of them were created “online” via the Internet or smart applications, and most of them are managed from outside the country. Country.

He added that the promotion mechanism was to send a message via WhatsApp, which the targeted person would receive and specify a place to receive the drugs via the map, after depositing the required amount in one of these suspicious accounts, without meeting the promoter in person.

He pointed out that, through research and investigation, it was found that most of the owners of these accounts were drivers of heavy vehicles, or employees, manual workers, and other categories, and they were opening them for the purpose of transferring a fictitious salary. Deposits were made within a short period of two to three months, and a specific person controlled a group of Accounts via one device, and usually uses VPN technology to mislead banks.

Recommendations and measures

The CEO of the Dubai Center for Economic Security, Faisal Yousef bin Sulaiteen, said that the Center concluded with a set of important recommendations and precautionary measures, after confronting the phenomenon of drug promotion through social media platforms, including obliging banks to adopt the facial recognition feature in conducting banking transactions over the Internet, and establishing… “High risk” classification for bank accounts linked to target groups, in addition to raising due diligence requirements to deal with opening bank accounts online, and linking financial institutions to the identity and nationality database, as well as cooperating with the Ministry of Emiratisation and Human Resources to educate target groups about the danger of handing over their identity cards to strangers. To avoid its use in suspicious practices.

