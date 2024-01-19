His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, thanked: Sultan Butti bin Mejren, Tarish Eid Al Mansouri, Mohammed Abdullah Ahli, and Dr. Abdullah Mohammed Al Karam, for all their great efforts and what they have achieved. Achievements in developing the level of performance and services during their period of work in the Dubai Government. His Highness stressed: “These efforts will remain appreciated by us… Dubai will always remember their achievements, because Dubai does not forget the loyal people who worked and are working to serve and elevate the nation… We wish them all success in the next stage of their lives.”