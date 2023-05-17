The Court of Cassation in Dubai is considering a legal dispute dealt with by the Court of First Instance and Appeal regarding the sale of two plots of land in the Palm Jumeirah area for about 100 million dirhams.

The details of the dispute included a legal clash between its parties, which in part touched on a penal part that the landowner resorted to to prove the forgery of sales contracts, and his exposure to fraud by the plaintiff who ruled in his favor in the first two stages of litigation, and the second defendant.

In detail, a (Gulf) businessman filed a lawsuit in which he demanded the nullity and annulment of the contract for the sale of two plots of land, between his company and a (Gulf) person, who sold it for the benefit of its owner in what is legally known as the sale of curiosity, in November 2011.

The buyer requested a refund and payment of 145 million dirhams, in addition to 50 million dirhams in compensation for material and moral damages.

And he indicated in the lawsuit newspaper that he had bought from the company of the second defendant the two plots of land at a value of 95 million and 200 thousand dirhams, according to a curious sale contract in favor of the owner of the land, a Gulf businessman, “the first defendant”, pointing out that he authorized this contract due to the relationship of lineage and intermarriage with the defendant. the second.

The plaintiff said that he had paid the price of the two plots of land to the second defendant, the “curious seller,” to be paid by the latter to the owner of the land, “the first defendant.” He obtained documents and vouchers stating that the owner had received the money, but he did not hand over the land according to what was agreed upon, despite the payment of its value.

For its part, the court referred the case to an expert, after announcing the defendants the “nosy seller” and the owner of the land, but they did not appear before the court, and the expert report concluded that there was a contractual relationship between the plaintiff and each of the first and second defendants, and after examining the case, the Commercial Court of First Instance ruled the termination of the contract. sale, and obliged the defendants jointly to return 95 million and 200 thousand dirhams to the plaintiff, with a legal interest of 5% from the date of the judicial claim.

The initial judgment was not acceptable to the second defendant, the “curious seller”, and he challenged it before the Court of Appeal, demanding that it be annulled and that the case not be heard due to the passage of time “more than 10 years from the date of sale.”

In his appeal, he stated that the nature of his relationship with the other two parties to the case, the “buyer” and the “owner of the land,” is a “virtuous relationship,” meaning that he sold the land to the former for the benefit of the latter without payment, handed over all the sums to the owner, and fulfilled all his obligations.

For his part, the first defendant, the “owner of the land,” appealed against the primary judgment, indicating that he had learned of the case on April 28, 2022, i.e. 11 years after the date of signing the sale contract, pointing out that he had submitted a request to the court of first instance to open the pleading again, being An original party to it, but that was on the last day before the Eid al-Fitr holiday, and the court ignored his request.

In a sub-appeal list of the tangled case, the “land owner” demanded that the appealed ruling be invalidated because the litigation did not take place against his company, because the ruling was issued without properly announcing it, and returning the case to the court of first instance for reconsideration.

In his appeal, he revealed the forgery of the sale contract dated November 2011, which is the same contract that the first-degree ruling ruled to be annulled, in addition to the rest of the contracts, receipts, and receipts submitted in the lawsuit containing forged signatures, calling for the assignment of an expert committee to match the lines and verify the credibility of the signatures and documents.

The appellant, the “land owner”, questioned the nature of the relationship between the other two parties to the lawsuit, asking for an audit of it, indicating that he was a victim of manipulation. Through a bank transfer or deposit.

The ruling of the first degree was also not accepted by the plaintiff in the first instance case, “the buyer”, calling on the Court of Appeal to cancel it and oblige the defendants to pay the amount of 145 million and 200 thousand dirhams, and the ruling in compensation of 50 million dirhams for him and his company.

The appeal stage witnessed a later development, as the “buyer” and the curious seller submitted “a memorandum to waive the appeal, and thus the sub-appeals submitted by the “land owner” were legally dropped.

While the landowner demanded, through an appeal submitted by his company, to stop the consideration of the appeal until a criminal complaint related to the commission of the other two parties to the lawsuit for forgery crimes and the use of forged documents before the courts, fraud and misleading the judiciary to obtain the ruling issued by the court of first instance, indicating the invalidity of the ruling because it was issued without an announcement. The company made a valid announcement, as the other parties to the lawsuit deliberately announced it at an incorrect address, and through an email that was not used, active, or belonging to the appellant company.

After examining the case, the Commercial Court of Appeal in Dubai concluded that the criteria for the jurisdiction of Dubai courts to hear the case are available in the case, in response to the land owner’s claim that it does not have jurisdiction.

The court also confirmed the abandonment of the litigation in two of the appeals submitted against the primary judgment, by the “buyer” and “the curious seller”, which consequently drops the subsidiary appeals submitted by the landowner and his company.

And about the landowner’s claim that it had not been properly announced, by deliberately choosing an ineffective or correct email, the Court of Appeal addressed that by stating that the email on which it was announced is the same as the one in its commercial license attached to the papers and it did not deny that it was theirs, and stuck to a statement sent without acceptable evidence that it is invalid. It is activated, and therefore the court considers that the advertisement was correct.

The Dubai Court of Cassation will decide the final stage of the litigation in the coming days.

• The owner of the land challenged the validity of the contracts, receipts and judicial declaration.