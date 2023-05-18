The Dubai Court of Cassation upheld a ruling by the Court of Appeal, obliging the convict in the largest tax fraud in the history of the Kingdom of Denmark, Sanjay Shah (British), to refund four billion and 643 million dirhams, in addition to the legal interest since the date of the judicial claim, bringing the total amount to about seven. billions of dirhams.

According to the case file moved by the Danish Tax and Customs Authority in August 2018, and it includes more than nine million documents, Shah is the main planner in the tax fraud case, as he submitted false documents about his and his partners owning shares in 126 Danish companies, and demanded a refund of taxes that he was not entitled to. Between 2012 and 2015.

The judicial dispute began in the first instance, which decided to dismiss the case, but the Danish Tax Authority, through its legal representative, appealed the ruling before the Dubai Appeal Court, which assigned a tripartite expert committee to examine the files, and the committee was able to determine the number of companies owned by the accused and his accomplices in the seizure scheme. about seven billion dirhams illegally.

Last September, the Court of Appeal ruled to annul the primary judgment, and to order again to oblige Shah and his accomplices to refund four billion and 643 million dirhams, and an annual interest of 5% from the date of the judgment until full payment.

The verdict was not accepted by the accused, as well as the Danish Tax Authority, so we appealed to the Court of Cassation, which issued its final ruling upholding the ruling of the Court of Appeal.

The representative of the Danish Tax Authority in Dubai, Al Omar and Al Sabah Law Firm, stated that this final ruling confirms beyond any doubt the serious and solid position of the UAE judiciary against any financial violations, indicating that the implementation process regarding the delivery of funds has already begun.

It is noteworthy that the Court of Cassation also issued a final ruling upholding the ruling of the Court of Appeal that Sanjay Shah could be extradited to the Danish authorities for trial there in crimes of tax fraud and money laundering.

The Sanjay Shah case went through several stages, as a first instance court ruling was issued rejecting his extradition request, and the Court of Appeal upheld this ruling. The case back to the Court of Appeal.

After examining the applications submitted, the Court of Appeal again ruled that Sanjay Shah could be extradited to the Danish authorities, and the Court of Cassation upheld the verdict.

And the Dubai Police announced the arrest of Sanjay Shah in early June, noting that the accused (52 years old) is considered one of the most wanted by the Danish authorities, for his involvement in the largest tax fraud and money laundering operation in the history of the Kingdom of Denmark, amounting to 12 billion crowns, what Equivalent to about $1.7 billion, through the establishment of several companies specialized in “submitting requests for refunding profits taxes with incorrect data.”

And it stated that an international arrest warrant was received from the Danish authorities to the Department of International Cooperation in the UAE Ministry of Justice, in its capacity as the central authority concerned with receiving requests for official international cooperation, and it was transferred to the Public Prosecution in Dubai.

She indicated that the arrest of Sanjay Shah came after continuous and accurate follow-up of his movements by the work teams of the General Directorate of Criminal Investigations and Investigations, under the supervision and follow-up of the Public Prosecution in Dubai.

The Danish authorities indicated that Sanjay Shah established a number of companies to launder the profits resulting from tax fraud, by submitting tax refund claims with incorrect data, on deals related to “COMEX” taxes, which means buying shares shortly before distributing their profits, and selling them immediately after their distribution. With the aim of making huge profits from tax refunds paid to the Danish government.