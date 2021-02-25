The Dubai Court of Cassation has upheld a ruling by the Court of Appeal to reduce the sentence from seven years in prison to one year in prison, against the bus driver who caused the death of 17 people and the injury of 13 others, in June 2019, in what was known as the “Eid Bus” accident.

The Court of Cassation rejected the appeal against the appeal ruling, supporting the obligation of the accused driver to have a legal compensation for the victims of the accident, with a total value of three million and 400 thousand dirhams, in addition to a fine of 50 thousand dirhams, and also supported the cancellation of the deportation decision against the accused driver.

In the first instance of litigation, the Traffic and Traffic Court ruled that the offending driver was imprisoned for seven years, in addition to the amount of blood money and the fine, after being referred by the Public Prosecution office on charges of accidentally causing the death of 17 passengers and wounding 13 others with varying injuries, in addition to damaging property, demanding the application of the penalties stipulated In crimes committed by the driver who caused the accident, in accordance with applicable federal laws.

After inspecting the site of the accident, the prosecution concluded that it occurred on a road consisting of four lanes leading to the entrance to the Rashidiya metro station, and there are two lanes on the road designated for heavy buses and taxis on the right of the road, while the other two lanes on the left are designated for light vehicles, and made sure that there are signs Intermittent lighting warning 342 meters from the collision site, showing the designated lane and the permissible heights for vehicles of all kinds, including heavy buses, and warning of bumps on the road to slow down the speed, in addition to two large-sized hanging instructional panels to alert drivers to the mandatory lane, the first At a distance of 317 meters from the site of the collision, and the second before the iron barrier that hit the bus, in addition to a sign specifying the road speed of 40 kilometers, and an exit for high-rise vehicles before the iron barrier.

According to the technical reports reviewed by the Public Prosecution, the investigations established that the driver drove the bus on the second lane from the left for light vehicles, at a speed of 94 kilometers per hour, which is twice the speed limit, and that he collided with a low-level hanging warning curtain used to alert vehicles. Then he continued his way until the bus hit an iron barrier that cuts the road horizontally from the left side, resulting in the death of 15 passengers on the spot, and two later, and the other passengers were injured with varying injuries. Collision for a distance of 44 meters.

– The court upheld the obligation of the driver to pay a legal sum of 3 million 400 thousand dirhams.





