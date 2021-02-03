In a judicial precedent, the General Authority of the Court of Cassation in Dubai, by a majority of its nine judges, overturned a ruling by the Court of Appeal to “not hear a case” demanding the return of a land granted by His Highness the Ruler of Dubai to the heirs of a citizen who sold it to another 27 years ago.

The Court of Cassation decided that the performer of the legal texts combined in this case, the impossibility of implementing contracts for the sale of lands granted to citizens in the Emirate of Dubai, whether it was prior to the issuance of the Ruler’s decision in force in November 1994 prohibiting the disposal of these lands without the permission of His Highness, or after the issuance of the decision.

She emphasized that these contracts have no effect, and lose their title as a title deed if they are not registered, and then it is not permissible for the one who seizes them to adhere to the passage of time that prevents hearing the lawsuit brought by the person to whom the land was granted or his heirs.

In detail, a legal dispute over land granted by His Highness the Ruler of Dubai to a citizen witnessed remarkable transformations in the three stages of litigation, as the court of first instance ruled the invalidity of the sale contract and obligating the defendant “the buyer” to return the land to the heirs of the seller, as it is a grant that cannot be disposed of, except With the permission of His Highness the Ruler, it is delivered free of persons and occupations.

For his part, the buyer appealed against the judgment before the Court of Appeal, attributing his appeal to the passage of more than 15 years since the sale process, which nullifies the right of the other party to legally claim the contract’s nullity, so the court accepted the appeal and ruled in his favor not to hear the case due to the passage of time, based on Article 210 From the Civil Status Law.

The lawsuit then moved to the Court of Cassation, which witnessed a legal debate. The attorney of the “stabbing” heirs, Badr Abdullah Khamis, stated in the appeal memorandum that the main request of his clients in the case is not nullification of the contract concluded between their father and the defendant in 1994, but they insisted on proving the nullity of the contract as a legal payment To restore their land, and defenses are not subject to statute of limitations.

Full details in the Emirates today paper tomorrow





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

