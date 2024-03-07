The Dubai Court of Cassation agreed to hand over the accused, Nour Al-Din Al-Hajjawi (Belgian nationality), to the competent Belgian authorities, based on their request to extradite him on charges of drug trafficking.

The decision came after the accused exhausted the litigation procedures, and in implementation of the extradition agreement signed between the UAE and the Kingdom of Belgium. On December 7, 2023, the Dubai Court of Appeal issued a decision approving the extradition of the accused, who later filed an appeal against the ruling against him before the Court of Cassation, which, in its session held on March 6, 2024, issued its decision to reject the submitted appeal and approve the extradition of the accused. These measures reflect the UAE's determination to continue working closely with international partners to prosecute international crime.

It is worth noting that the UAE signed an extradition agreement with Belgium in December 2021, and completed the requirements of its national legislation in August 2022, while the Kingdom of Belgium completed its national legislation in October 2022, and accordingly the agreement entered into force in November 2022.

The extradition agreement with the Kingdom of Belgium is one of more than 45 agreements that the UAE has signed in recent years with a number of countries. The state also intends to sign more agreements in this regard, as part of its keenness to strengthen cooperation in the legal and judicial fields, by following the best practices applied in this field, which will enhance efforts to combat global crimes.