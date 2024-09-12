Dubai Digital Authority launched the Family Protection Guide, under the slogan “Be with them in the digital space… and they will be safe.”

The Executive Director of the Institutional Empowerment Sector at the Authority, Tariq Al Janahi, stressed the importance of having the guide available to parents, both fathers and mothers, in light of the widespread use of social media platforms and electronic games, which usually take up a large amount of children’s time.

He said: “We are committed to our community because it is a priority and a strategic goal that we always work towards. The guide is one of the enablers that helps families enhance the quality of their digital lives and confront any negatives that may cast a shadow on children while browsing the Internet. We believe that safety begins at home and under the supervision of the family, and that protecting children requires providing them with the knowledge and culture necessary to deal with various situations that they may be exposed to on the Internet, especially on social media sites. The guide is a tool that helps parents adopt their educational role towards their children in the digital space.”

For her part, Hamda Bin Demaithan, Senior Director of Strategy and Performance at Dubai Digital, confirmed that the guide was designed based on global best practices, taking into account the local specificities of our society, to help families maintain the safety of their children while browsing the internet, social media platforms and electronic games.

She added that the guide reflects Dubai Digital’s interest in protecting children and educating members of society in general about the correct means and techniques for dealing with social media sites.

She added that the guide covers many important topics, starting with understanding the topic of family protection, then general guidelines, legal and cultural considerations in this regard, in addition to a presentation of tools and materials that are useful in safe browsing on websites.