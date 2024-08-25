Dubai (Al-Ittihad)

Brand Dubai, the creative arm of the Government of Dubai Media Office, announced the conclusion of the fourth summer season of the “Dubai Destinations” campaign, after eight weeks during which the campaign continued to promote the emirate’s attractions during the summer season and the diverse entertainment, sports and family options it provides, supported by numerous service packages that enhance the city’s appeal as a preferred destination for spending the summer vacation, and also contribute to consolidating Dubai’s position as the best city in the world to live and visit.

Since its launch in 2021 under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Media Council, the #DubaiDestinations campaign has supported the promotional efforts of the Emirate of Dubai. The campaign, in its successive versions, focuses on the distinctive features that make this vibrant city the preferred choice for spending an active summer vacation, through the large amount of information provided by the campaign about the places and destinations that make Dubai a world-class tourist destination, and disseminating this information widely by taking advantage of the rapid spread provided by social media platforms, which have the ability to reach a huge segment of followers, both inside and outside the country.

The success of the “Dubai Summer Destinations” campaign this season is an extension of the campaign’s previous successes in its previous versions, with highly distinctive content, as the number of creative works included in the digital campaign this summer, and widely circulated on social media platforms, exceeded 3,000 creative works, most of which were video clips that documented the most important new and distinctive destinations in Dubai this season.

The number of views of the content presented by the campaign over the course of two full months reached about 20 million views, across various social media platforms including the X platform, Facebook, TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube, while the campaign found wide positive echoes embodied in more than half a million interactions on various digital platforms.

On this occasion, Shaima Al Suwaidi, Director of Brand Dubai, stressed that Dubai’s growing status as a global tourist destination is the result of the vision of the wise leadership to make it the best destination in the world to live and visit. Efforts are being combined to translate this vision into achievements that complement the image’s features to consolidate its position as a destination for all those seeking to achieve their ambitions and dreams, as well as a preferred destination for those seeking relaxation and spending a happy and enjoyable vacation.

The content creators participating in the campaign expressed their pride in participating and playing a role in introducing the many tourist, entertainment and family destinations spread across the city, stressing that Dubai will always remain a source of inspiration for every creative person, stimulating their creative talents, with all its unique features that make it the city that deserves to be the best in the world to live, work and visit at all times. They also expressed their happiness that the content they provide is a means of contributing to conveying to the world an image of the splendor of this city and what it offers to everyone who lives on its land or visits it as a visitor in terms of the elements of luxury and happiness.