Brand Dubai, the creative arm of the Government of Dubai Media Office, has announced the launch of its new summer campaign, ‘Dubai Destinations’, to provide residents and visitors with information that will enable them to start a unique summer vacation in Dubai, and to highlight the distinctive areas and beauty of Dubai Summer, including events and entertainment activities that can be visited during the coming few months.

The current season of #Dubai_Destinations provides an opportunity to discover the city’s best summer experiences and its distinctive destinations, which range from beach destinations, exciting water parks, and swimming pools with their diverse views, in addition to many activities organized in covered places in many areas in Dubai.

On this occasion, Shaima Al Suwaidi, Director of Brand Dubai, confirmed that the Dubai Destinations campaign continues to achieve its goals, inspired by the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, “may God protect him,” to consolidate Dubai’s position as the best city in the world to live and visit. In this edition, the campaign will highlight the city’s diverse options and exceptional experiences during the summer for visitors from within the country and from around the world.

Al Suwaidi said: “Brand Dubai will publish interactive content in cooperation with our partners from government agencies and the private sector, to highlight the destinations that represent attractions for visitors to Dubai during the summer period… and the diverse tourist facilities and activities they provide that suit all family members, to meet their aspirations for a unique vacation.”

“The campaign is an invitation for Dubai residents and visitors to explore the most attractive summer destinations in Dubai and spend a happy and special holiday with family and friends. Several interactive guides will also be launched as part of the campaign, to provide valuable information about the unique summer experiences in Dubai, starting from summer camps for children, through various water activities and games that suit all age groups, as well as diverse and attractive accommodation options, and the latest entertainment attractions,” she added.

The campaign will also highlight the most famous local projects in Dubai that are members of the “Proudly from Dubai” initiative, which was launched by Brand Dubai to stimulate entrepreneurship and encourage emerging projects to grow, by introducing the distinctive products they offer, and also by involving them in major events hosted by Dubai throughout the year.

New: The sectors covered by the “Dubai Destinations” campaign provide residents and visitors from inside and outside the country with a large amount of information about the most important and prominent destinations and multiple attractions in Dubai in an innovative and creative way, and in cooperation with a large number of content developers who contribute to highlighting the magnificence of these destinations, and their great diversity through creative works that highlight important sites that attract the most distinguished creators in Dubai, including influencers, photographers and digital content makers, in order to provide attractive and useful content about the many entertainment destinations that make Dubai the most suitable choice for an unforgettable summer vacation.