Mustafa Abdel Azim (Dubai)

Experts in the tourism sector expected that the Dubai Destinations initiative would give new impetus to the tourism promotion of the emirate’s many tourist attractions and destinations, and to introduce its activities, events and events covering all parts of the vibrant city.

Abdul Salam Al Kayyali, a tourism and hotel expert, director general of Eurasia Gulf offices in the Gulf Cooperation Council states, said that the Dubai Destinations Initiative constitutes a qualitative addition to the tourism promotion of the emirate and the UAE, not only for tourists coming to it from abroad, but also for the country’s residents, who will learn through it what Dubai has a unique diversity of destinations, events, recreational and cultural activities that meet the requirements of all visitors and different segments of society.

Abdul Salam Kayyali

Al Kayyali explained that the most important feature that distinguishes Dubai compared to other tourist destinations in the world is the options it offers that cover all regions and parts of the city that enrich the experiences of visitors, and push them to repeat the visit more than once, especially since the tourist cannot live those experiences completely in one trip, pointing out The initiative will also contribute to the rediscovery of these destinations, activities and events locally, especially since with each visit the visitor discovers a new horizon for Dubai, even at the level of its more than 7,000 hotels and restaurants.

Al Kayyali added that what Dubai is witnessing now in terms of events and activities, foremost of which are “Expo 2020 Dubai”, the Global Village and the Dubai Shopping Festival, as well as hosting artistic and cultural festivals, forums, and economic and investment summits, in accordance with the highest safety standards, procedures and health measures related to “Covid-19”, which it sets. At the forefront of the preferred global destinations for travel and accommodation during this period.

The panoramic view of Dubai’s tourist destinations and its recreational and cultural activities and events transcends the borders of skyscrapers and its majestic towers, to cover in its wide horizon all corners of the emirate, starting with “Expo 2020 Dubai” and passing through the Global Village, which attracts millions of visitors from families and families, as well as “Dubai Parks” the Dubai Downtown area. Burj Khalifa, La Mer, City Walk Blue Por Dubai, Al Seef Street, Al Shindagha and the Festival, down to the desert, where the Al Marmoom Desert Reserve – the largest unenclosed nature reserve in the Emirates, where visitors can set out to the reserve, which is an hour away from the city, to roam and ride Cycling amid the sand dunes, in addition to the “Al Qudra Lakes” near the reserve – a group of artificial lakes in the desert – home to about 170 species of birds, including endangered species, all the way to the Dubai Frame and Dubai Safari, and from there to the city of Hatta, where nature the witch.

Exceptional Journey

Al Kayyali stated that “Expo 2020 Dubai”, whose visit in itself constitutes an exceptional journey to explore the civilizations, cultures and innovations of the world, has so far been able to attract more than 6.3 million visits so far, pointing to the tourism boom that Dubai is experiencing, which has raised hotel occupancy rates to the highest levels in years. Before the pandemic, as well as the large movement in the number of passengers through Dubai Airport, they all reflect the global position of Dubai, as well as the popularity that is witnessing all areas of events, activities and festivals, and its reflection on the hospitality, retail and real estate sectors.

Medhat Barsoum

extra momentum

For his part, Medhat Barsoum, General Manager of Capitol Hotel Dubai, said that the initiative gives additional impetus to the promotion of tourist attractions and destinations in the Emirate of Dubai and introduces its activities and events covering all parts of the city, pointing to the effective role provided by these initiatives and various media coverage in Supporting tourism promotion efforts for the emirate, which has become one of the world’s top tourist destinations.

He explained that while major tourist destinations around the world are still affected by the “Covid-19” pandemic, the efforts led by the United Arab Emirates to contain the “pandemic” have contributed to enhancing the attractiveness of the Emirates and Dubai to tourists, especially with the hosting of “Expo 2020 Dubai”. Which raised hotel occupancy rates to better levels than they were before the “pandemic.”

He explained that the Destinations initiative will also give the local market the opportunity to learn about tens of hundreds of tourist attractions in the emirate and thousands of activities and events, especially at this time of the year when everyone is preparing for New Year’s celebrations and the festive season.

Barsoum said that while Dubai is famous around the world for its panoramic cityscape of skyscrapers, majestic towers, artificial islands and beach resorts, and embraces many entertainment destinations and diverse attractions, international and unique restaurants and cafes, as well as being one of the safest tourist destinations in the world. A vibrant city with its diverse events and activities throughout the year, it is a global destination for the most prominent sports, retail, entertainment and business events, ensuring that all tastes of its visitors are satisfied, whether from inside or outside the country.

He explained that Dubai’s charm goes beyond the city limits to reach its mountains, desert, wild environment and nearby coasts to provide a new and unique way to explore nature through a wide range of distinctive outdoor activities, as well as through adventures and trips to open natural areas.