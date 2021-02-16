Dubai (Union)

The Dubai Desert Rally will enter records records this week, as the first rally in the World Cup Desert Rally Championship to be held using sustainable solar energy. As a result of the new partnership between the Dubai Electricity and Water Authority and the Emirates Cars and Motorcycle Organization, the 2021 Dubai Desert Rally will be held at the innovation center of the Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, located in the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park, from February 18-20.

On this occasion, His Excellency Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Managing Director and CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, said: “DEWA is working to achieve the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050 and aims to diversify energy sources and provide 75% of Dubai’s energy production capacity from clean energy sources by the year 2050. We are pleased to support the organization of the World Desert Rally Championship, which is being held for the first time using solar energy and hosted by the Innovation Center at the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park, which is a global platform for renewable and clean energy innovations and contributes to promoting the future of sustainable energy in Dubai and beyond. Our cooperation with the Emirates Motorcycles Organization and the International Automobile Federation is in line with our continuous efforts to strengthen Dubai’s position as one of the leading cities in the development of the renewable and clean energy sector, and the pioneer in finding alternative solutions to traditional energy, in a way that supports sustainable development in the emirate. ”

“The use of this facility means that the electrical energy provided to the main rally headquarters and maintenance and service center is generated by sustainable solar energy,” said Mohammed bin Sulayem, president of the Emirates Automobile and Motorcycle Organization, Vice President of the International Automobile Federation (FIA) for sport.

Sheikh Khaled Al Qasimi and his German navigator Derek von Zeitzwitz, aboard the Abu Dhabi Racing Peugeot 3008 DKR car, aspires to win the second round title of the FIA ​​2021 Desert Rally Championship, after winning the rally title in 2017 and 2019, and includes the list of riders who Three riders will compete to win the motorcycle championship title this year: the first three editions of the rally: South African Aaron Mir, his compatriot Mark Ackerman and Emirati Mohammed Al Balushi.

The Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Energy Complex, which will host the rally from February 18-20, is the largest solar energy complex in one location in the world, according to the independent product system. Its production capacity will reach 5,000 megawatts by 2030, with a total investment of 50 billion dirhams.