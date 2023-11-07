Dubai (Etihad)

Sheikh Zayed Road is scheduled to turn into a “giant path” for bicycles in the fourth session of the “Dubai Cycling Challenge”, which will be held next Sunday.

The Dubai Cycling Challenge, sponsored by DB World, is one of the most anticipated events in the busy Dubai Fitness Challenge programme, which invites riders of all ages and abilities to join the largest community cycling event in Dubai.

This huge cycling event is supported by the Dubai Roads and Transport Authority, and is non-competitive and open to everyone. Participants can enjoy two unique routes that highlight Dubai’s famous landmarks, such as the Museum of the Future, the Dubai Water Canal, and the Burj Khalifa. Whether you are looking for a fun trip or want some challenge, you can choose between the 12 km Sheikh Zayed Road track or the 4 km downtown family track along Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Boulevard, and the best part is that participation in the challenge is free.

The “Dubai Cycling Challenge”, sponsored by DB World, is one of the most prominent events in the “Dubai Fitness Challenge”, an initiative launched by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, in 2017 to support His Highness’s vision of making… Dubai is one of the most active cities and the best destination in the world to live, work and visit. Last year, 34,897 cyclists came together to take part in the hugely popular cycling event during the annual citywide challenge to commit to exercising 30 minutes a day for 30 days.