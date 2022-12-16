The Dubai Cybersecurity Innovations Park – the research and knowledge arm of the Dubai Electronic Security Center in Digital Dubai – launched the “CyberMaster” award, as the first non-fungible digital asset (NFT) of its kind in the complex, as part of its efforts in the areas of cyber innovations and raising awareness in the cybersecurity sector.

By launching the award, the complex aims to support the growth of the digital economy and contribute to the development of advanced technologies that will support Dubai’s vision to achieve economic prosperity in conjunction with the comprehensive digital transformation.

The non-fungible NFT digital asset is a symbol of cyber innovation and workforce empowerment in this field, which competes to work on addressing potential and rapidly evolving cyber challenges. The Dubai Electronic Security Center designed this digital asset to express growth and efficient and effective work.

Registration will also open for competitors to own this non-fungible digital asset from December 15 to December 22, 2022, and the winner will be announced in the draw on December 23, through which the winner will get a non-fungible digital asset NFT 1/1 In addition to a special subscription to the Dubai Cyber ​​Security Innovation Park.

Dr. Marwan Al Zarooni, Strategic Advisor at Digital Dubai, said that as Dubai transitions to the web3, the idea of ​​offering digital assets that can be used to manage transactions and receive material value for services and experiences will soon become the norm.

In order to participate in the withdrawal process and be able to obtain this non-fungible digital asset 1/1 NFT”, it is required to have a digital wallet, then register by e-mail, and fill in the data to enter the draw.