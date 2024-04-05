The Dubai Customs Department announced the continuation of work and working hours at its customs centers and ports during the Eid Al Fitr holiday, in order to clear goods, whether for individuals or companies, according to convenient times for customers.

The department stated in a statement yesterday that the continuation of work in customs centers during the Eid al-Fitr holiday comes within the framework of the department’s mission to provide the utmost comfort to make customers happy by providing services related to clearing goods during the holiday, in line with its vision and strategic objectives related to providing value-added customs services and supporting businesses. Economy and trade constantly, to meet the needs and requirements of customers in general.

Work will continue at Deira Port, the Dubai Creek Customs Center, the Hamriya Center, the inspection of the Port Rashid Customs Center, and the inspection of the Jebel Ali Customs Center and TECOM around the clock.

As for Port Rashid Customer Service, Jebel Ali and Tecom Customer Service, they will be closed during the Eid holiday, and work will resume on Monday, April 15.

As for the management of land customs centers, the Hatta Border Customs Center will operate around the clock throughout the Eid holiday, as well as the Dubai Logistics City Customs Center, and the air cargo centers in both Dubai Cargo Village and the Dubai Airport Free Zone will operate throughout the days of Eid Al Fitr. the hour. The customs data department will work around the clock to clear customs transactions for customers.