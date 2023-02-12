The Director General of Dubai Customs and CEO of the Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation, Ahmed Mahboob Musabih, confirmed that Dubai Customs has transformed innovation into a daily work culture in its journey to develop customs work at the local and global levels. Service at the level of commercial and customs facilities provided by the Department to facilitate the movement of trade, support tourism and travel, and protect society and the economy.

This came during his inspection of the workflow at the Hatta Customs Center, and he directed to rely on smart systems and programs devised by Dubai Customs to facilitate trade and detect prohibited and smuggled materials.

The “Siaj Tank” is the latest advanced innovation that has recently joined the “Siaj” initiative developed by Dubai Customs to tighten control of customs outlets in the Emirate of Dubai. It is characterized by high-resolution imaging with recording and storage, and a 360-degree imaging range with a control range of up to 30 metres. Dubai Customs attaches great importance to developing inspection devices to scan trucks to increase its ability to monitor suspicious materials and overcome smugglers’ tricks.

Musabih said: “We proceed from the saying of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, that government innovation is the basis for all development and development, and an engine for the industry of the future, in our constant efforts to develop new innovations in Dubai Customs and provide customs centers with With these innovations and advanced systems, whether in terms of facilitating trade or speeding up the movement of passengers, in addition to inspection systems and devices, we have established an integrated system for innovation that follows up the ideas and innovations of employees, studies them and turns them into practical projects and initiatives that are actually implemented to become part of the customs work cycle. And our ability to play our vital role in facilitating trade and protecting society is enhanced, and we have consolidated this trend by adopting innovation to be one of the five main directions of the Dubai Customs strategic plan for the period 2021-2026.

He pointed out that the Hatta border crossing represents a major gateway for trade and tourism, as the center plays a major role in facilitating commercial and passenger traffic between Dubai and the sisterly Sultanate of Oman, and the countries of the Gulf Cooperation Council, supporting supply chains and supplying the local market with commodities and basic products such as foodstuffs and building materials, as well as Facilitating the movement of travelers coming to the country, indicating that the center played a key role in meeting the needs of the local market for food commodities during the repercussions of the “Corona” pandemic.

For his part, Hamid Mohammed, Director of the Land Customs Centers Department at Dubai Customs, said that the importance of the port has increased in recent years, as the value of Dubai trade is witnessing an upward growth, and the number of customs transactions completed by the Hatta Customs Center reached 87.4 thousand transactions during the past year.

He pointed out that the number of seizures amounted to 538, and dealt with 78.6 thousand cargo trucks and 587 thousand vehicles, explaining that the efforts made by customs officers and their high sense of security, and their vigilance for the smugglers’ innovative smuggling tricks and methods, and providing them with the latest inspection devices, prevented the smugglers from implementing their plans. .

87.4

One thousand transactions completed by the Hatta Customs Center during the past year.