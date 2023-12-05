An Asian traveler tried to smuggle the narcotic marijuana and bring it into the country through Dubai International Airport, where he ground it and put it inside a number of bags to fool customs inspectors that it was henna powder, but Dubai Customs officers discovered his trick, relying on their accumulated experience and high skills that are periodically refined by During the various and specialized training courses, the seized narcotics were confiscated and handed over along with the seized items, the information he provided and the seizure report to the General Department of Narcotics Control at Dubai Police.

The details of the incident are due to Dubai Customs inspectors suspecting a bag when it passed the inspection devices for a flight coming from an Asian country, as the pictures showed the presence of condensation inside the bag, so the mobile department of the Passenger Operations Department at the airport was informed to monitor the bag and the traveler who owned the bag, who showed signs of confusion and suspicion. A manual search of the bag revealed a powder suspected to be marijuana, weighing 8.9 kilograms.

Director of the Passenger Operations Department at Dubai Customs, Ibrahim Al Kamali, confirmed that Dubai Customs plays a major role and forms a barrier against smuggling attempts through its various customs ports, to enhance the safety element for members of society, by relying on its qualified and trained human cadres to deal with challenges at all times and circumstances. In order to prevent the entry of any harmful materials, especially drugs, Dubai Customs continues to strive to improve the capabilities and skills of its inspectors, and to provide them with the necessary experience and theoretical and practical training to support them in performing the tasks assigned to them, which are to protect the security of the nation. We also rely in our customs operations on adapting the latest technologies and services. Innovative electronic technology and artificial intelligence in the field of customs inspection, pointing out that the increasing number of travelers to Dubai annually makes us take the highest levels of caution to protect society from the smuggling of contraband.