Dubai Customs thwarted two attempts to smuggle narcotics and restricted drugs in two separate air freight operations, with a total of 171,600 pills.

The number of pills in the first operation amounted to 96 thousand and 600 pills of “Cipralex”, which is one of the restricted drugs, with a weight of 57 kilograms, in a shipment of 3 parcels, and in the second, 75 thousand capsules of the anesthetic drug “Pregabalin” in 3 parcels as well, weighing 64 kilograms. .

Dubai Customs reinforces its vital role in the first line of defense for the security, safety and health of society, and the protection of the economy, with a new achievement achieved by the department in the field of dealing with narcotic and restricted drugs and combating their risks and harms to humans and their health and their effects on building society when used in illegal and wrong ways.

Dubai Customs affirmed the effectiveness of its advanced strategy and its vision to lead safe customs globally by transforming the customs ports of the Emirate of Dubai into an impenetrable dam in the face of all attempts of commercial fraud or smuggling of restricted goods and drugs and combating contraband smuggling, through the effectiveness of special systems and the efficiency of its human resources.