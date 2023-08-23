The Customs Intelligence Department at Dubai Customs managed to thwart two attempts to smuggle drugs and narcotic and restricted drugs, in two separate operations coming by air freight, with a total of 171,600 pills.

The number of pills in the first operation amounted to 96,600 pills of Cipralex, which is one of the restricted drugs, with a weight of 57 kilograms in a shipment of three parcels, and the second of the anesthetic drug Pregabalin with 75,000 capsules in three parcels also weighing 64 kilograms.

Dubai Customs strengthened its vital role in the first line of defense for the security, safety and health of society, and the protection of the economy, with a new achievement achieved by the department in the field of dealing with narcotic and restricted drugs, and combating their risks and harms to humans and their health, and their effects on building society when used illegally and wrongly.

The Customs Intelligence Department at Dubai Customs affirmed the effectiveness of Dubai Customs’ advanced strategy and its vision to lead safe customs globally, by transforming the customs ports of the Emirate of Dubai into a dam in the face of all attempts of commercial fraud, or smuggling of restricted goods and drugs, and combating contraband smuggling, through the effectiveness of special systems and efficiency. Its human resources, to ensure the security of customs ports in the Emirate of Dubai to protect the community.