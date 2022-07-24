Dubai Customs reported thwarting an attempt to smuggle items related to witchcraft and sorcery, which were in the possession of a passenger coming from an African country who tried to bring them into the country through Dubai International Airport, noting that body language contributed to the detection of the smuggler.

The Senior Director of Passenger Operations Department at (Airport No. 1), Khaled Ahmed, said that the incident began when a passenger from an African country arrived at the airport building, and while he was passing through the checkpoint, the inspectors noticed confusion on his face, and a swelling in the abdomen area, so he was transferred to the inspection area. According to the technical work mechanisms used by Dubai Customs in such suspicious cases, the customs inspector found materials related to magic and sorcery wrapped around his stomach, including talismans, skins and amulets, and they were seized and a record of the incident was recorded to complete the legal procedures, as the state law prohibits the entry of such this Materials.

He stressed that the inspectors are the first line of protection for the community to prevent the damage of the scourge of witchcraft and sorcery, as they stand on the lookout for anyone who tries to smuggle sorcery and sorcery tools and deal with them with the utmost professionalism, in order to preserve the security of society and protect its members.

Ahmed added that the law prohibits the entry of substances used in magic, charlatanism and sorcery into the state, based on the decision of the Financial and Economic Cooperation Committee of the Gulf Cooperation Council, which determined the lists of prohibited goods agreed upon between the GCC countries, including goods that contradict the Islamic faith and public morals, of which of course the articles Used in witchcraft and sorcery.

evil souls

Chief Mufti, Director of the Ifta Department, Dr. Ahmed bin Abdulaziz Al-Haddad, warned against dealing with witches and charlatans, demanding that the competent authority be informed of any person who calls people in any way to present magic, as he is one of the spoilers, and all members of society should not be drawn into their claim. Al-Haddad said: “We do not deny the influence of witchcraft and harmful actions by those with evil souls. It is accepted without any doubt, as the Almighty said: “Is he who answers the distressed person when he calls upon him and removes the evil?” meaning there is no one but him, Glory be to Him, the six healing verses in the Holy Qur’an, the supplications of the Holy Qur’an and the supplications of the Prophet, peace and blessings be upon him. And when he enters and exits, it is sufficient to protect a person from all magic, evil and harm, for he, peace and blessings be upon him, said: Whoever says three times in the evening and in the morning: Glory be to God the Great, and praise be to Him. And he, may God’s prayers and peace be upon him, said: Whoever goes down to a house and then says: I seek refuge in the perfect words of God from the evil of what he has created, nothing will harm him until he leaves that house. And he, may God’s prayers and peace be upon him, said: There is no servant who says, every morning and evening, every night: In the name of God, with whose name nothing can harm on earth or in heaven, and He is the All-Hearing, the All-Knowing, three times, nothing harms him.







Follow our latest local and sports news and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

