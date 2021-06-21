Customs officers at Terminal 3 at Dubai International Airport thwarted an attempt by a traveler from a foreign country to smuggle 9.6 kilograms of pure cocaine, which was carefully hidden in the structure of three bags, which reflects the professional work of the customs inspection sector and the department’s commitment to its main role in protecting society. To prevent the entry of prohibited substances and drugs to maintain the health and safety of its members.

Ibrahim Al Kamali, Director of Passenger Operations Department at Dubai Customs, said that Dubai has become an international model in addressing drugs and their health risks and harms, and Dubai Customs actively participates in these efforts, by developing the capabilities of its human resources, especially customs officers, in accordance with the best standards in customs inspection to maintain The emirate is on its position as an international center for tourism and travel, and is progressing steadily towards achieving the goals of its plan drawn up by the leadership, pointing out that protecting society and enhancing security stability for the Emirate of Dubai and the country is one of the most important axes of Dubai Customs’ strategy, as it is the first line of protection for society. He added that there are action plans and programs to address the risks of drug smuggling, and customs centers have been provided with the latest global detection and inspection devices, such as the smart customs system for checking bags at Dubai airports, to detect drugs and other contraband, pointing out that the department owns the smart risk drive system that it developed internally. To become one of the world’s leading systems for targeting suspicious shipments and detecting potential risks. Regarding the details of the case, the director of Airport Building 3, Khalifa bin Shaheen, said, “The incident started when it was suspected that there were three bags coming from the airport of a foreign country, belonging to a passenger, and as a result, the suspect was identified and arrested at a point. Customs at the exit gates, and the team of inspectors checked the bags, and found a white substance that was carefully hidden in the structure of the bags. and bags, and hand them over to the Anti-Narcotics Department at the Dubai Police General Command. He stated that protecting society from drug damage and dangers is at the forefront of priorities, stressing that despite the various tricks of smugglers, Dubai Customs officers and inspectors stand by them, as travelers resort to new tricks, including placing them at the bottom of large bags with the creation of secret pockets for them, and bags Hand-made, in closed boxes or swallowed as capsules.

