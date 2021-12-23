Customs inspection officers at Dubai Customs recently succeeded in thwarting the entry of 79,477 Captagon tablets weighing 14.5 kilograms, in a qualitative seizure under the name (H), after a Gulf youth hid them in secret cavities in a luxury car.

The details of the incident are due to the suspicion of Dubai Customs officers in a young Gulf man, by reading the body language in detecting smugglers, as his vehicle was targeted, and when it passed the checkpoint, it was subjected to careful inspection and examination. grams, and special tools for drug use, hidden in a professional manner, and by continuing the thorough inspection process, the officers discovered the narcotic “Captagon” tablets, which were hidden in secret cavities in the back of the vehicle, weighing 14.5 kilograms.

Dubai Customs confirmed that it is standing by for anyone trying to smuggle any type of drug through its various customs outlets, thanks to the sense of security and qualitative training for inspectors, and the support of customs centers with the best and latest inspection devices.

Humaid Al-Rasheed, Director of the Land Customs Centers Department, said that Dubai Customs has a sophisticated customs system that is able to thwart smuggling attempts in all its forms, through all customs ports of the emirate, in line with the latest international practices, within the framework of the objectives of its strategy 2021-2026 towards leadership in safe customs globally, and keeping pace with national efforts to achieve community protection.

On the other hand, the Senior Director of the Hatta Customs Center, Hamad Kajour, confirmed the ability of the customs inspection staff to control prohibited and counterfeit materials, noting that the center dealt with 53,466 vehicles and 42,645 trucks during nine months, from the beginning of January to the end of last September. With an average of 200 vehicles and 160 trucks per day, which is a large number that requires the highest levels of caution and caution, pointing out that the number of seizures made by the center for the first nine months of this year recorded 97 various seizures.

