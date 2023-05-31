Dubai Customs, at Dubai International Airport, thwarted an attempt to smuggle 7.06 kilograms of narcotic marijuana, which was brought by an Asian traveler in a bag, which was hidden inside bags of a famous type of breakfast cereal for camouflage, where the traveler and the information he provided, the seizure report and the narcotic substance were handed over to the administration. Dubai Police General for Narcotics Control, to take the subsequent measures against him.

Dubai Customs is intensifying its efforts to protect the community by confronting attempts to smuggle contraband at the customs outlets of the Emirate of Dubai, in order to achieve the department’s mission to work to protect society and promote sustainable economic development through commitment, facilitation and innovation, and implement the goals of its strategy to lead safe customs globally.

Ibrahim Al Kamali, Director of Passenger Operations Department at Dubai Customs, confirmed that Dubai Customs puts at the top of its priorities the protection of our society from the harms and dangers of drugs, by playing our vital role as the first line of defense for the security, safety and health of society, as the department provides customs centers with the latest advanced inspection devices. With huge potential to discover drugs and other contraband.

For his part, Khaled Ahmed, Senior Director of the Passenger Operations Department at the airport Terminal “No. 1”, revealed that drug smuggling methods are numerous and different, as smugglers try to circumvent customs inspectors, indicating that drug seizures in the Passenger Operations Department varied between concealment in the guts, or Inside the cosmetics, and the sides of the bags

And its bottom, and mix it with clothes, and inside breakfast cereals and bags of various spices, as well as inside seasonal fruits to increase camouflage, and other different methods used by smugglers.

He said that the department’s inspectors succeeded in seizing the narcotic marijuana, which was brought by a traveler of Asian nationality, which was hidden inside bags of breakfast cereals of a famous brand that are difficult to detect, as it was suspected that a strange and dark substance inside the bags may be prohibited substances, and therefore the usual procedures were taken, Stressing that despite the annual increase in passenger traffic in the Emirate of Dubai, there are action plans and programs to address the dangers of drug smuggling.