Dubai Customs announced today the thwarting of an attempt to smuggle a huge shipment of the drug (Pregabalin) weighing 1.1 tons, which was hidden in 40 barrels, among the shipments arriving at air cargo ports, using advanced customs systems.

Dubai Customs revealed in a statement that the incident began with the arrival of the shipment at the port, where inspection officers reviewed the documents and matched them with the shipment. After careful monitoring, analyses revealed that the seized substance was included in the lists of narcotics and surveillance in the UAE. It explained that the Anti-Narcotics Department of the Dubai Police General Command was immediately notified to begin legal procedures against the suspects in the presence of representatives of the relevant departments from Dubai Customs and Dubai Police.

His Excellency Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, Chairman of Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation, Chairman and CEO of DP World Group, stressed that Dubai Customs works in accordance with the strategic vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, which aims to transform Dubai into one of the three most important global economic cities, while adhering to security and safety standards.

He explained that Dubai Customs seeks to achieve this vision by confronting attempts to smuggle prohibited items at customs ports in the Emirate of Dubai, with the aim of enhancing sustainable economic development and implementing the objectives of its strategy to achieve leadership in safe customs worldwide, by applying the best practices applied in the field of protection through new systems and technologies used in customs inspection to detect and confront smuggling attempts.

For his part, His Excellency Dr. Abdullah Busnad, Director General of Dubai Customs, stressed the endeavor to achieve a balance between facilitating trade movement and protecting society from the risks of smuggling, explaining that the efforts made reflect the commitment of the customs teams to work diligently around the clock, without affecting the speed and efficiency of the services provided.

Sultan Saif Al Suwaidi, Director of Air Cargo Centers Department, explained that the security awareness of inspection officers comes as a result of continuous investment in their training and qualification, pointing out the importance of effective communication with strategic partners, which contributed to achieving the strategic goals of Dubai Customs and enhancing its position as a leading customs administration globally.