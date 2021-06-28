Dubai Customs reported that it had foiled 131 attempts to smuggle narcotic substances of various kinds during the first quarter of this year, through Dubai airports, amounting to 61.3 kilograms and 3,941 tablets of narcotic substances.

Ibrahim Al Kamali, Director of Passenger Operations Department at Dubai Customs, told “Emirates Today” that the department is the first line of protection for society from the penetration of narcotics destructive to the health of individuals and the economy, so it is making unremitting efforts to protect society, starting with the selection of employees and customs officers with high efficiency and refine their skills and abilities by enrolling them in specialized training courses that help them achieve this goal, providing customs ports with the latest inspection devices and creating pioneering systems that reveal the tricks of smugglers, especially as they resort to several deceptive methods in hiding drugs in their bags or clothes, or even by swallowing certain types of drugs or hiding them in postal parcels and shipments.

Regarding the most prominent seizures of the first quarter, Al-Kamali revealed that there are many seizures that reflect the skill of the inspectors and their ability to detect narcotic substances despite the tricks used by the smugglers. The baggage detection device revealed the presence of dark bags and sorted and extracted what was found in them that contained cocaine weighing 4400 grams. Inspectors were also able to seize 11.94 kilograms of marijuana, brought by an (Asian) traveler, which was hidden inside breakfast cereal bags so that it is difficult to suspect or detect it. .

He pointed out that Dubai Customs is keen to develop security programs and systems that contribute to arresting smugglers, including the creation of the smart control system, which is the first of its kind in the world and has contributed to the control of many cases of smuggling prohibited materials. It inspects bags with X-ray inspection devices and locates suspicious bags, and between the inspection hall, which inspects suspicious bags manually. The advanced system relies on identifying the bags required for inspection accurately and determining the suspicious object to be searched and its place in the bag.

Al Kamali stressed that Dubai Customs seeks to achieve the difficult equation between facilitating and accelerating the passage of individuals, shipments and goods on the one hand, and protecting the economy and society from all that threatens its security and safety on the other hand, and to achieve the highest levels of passenger flow. About 820 customs inspectors work at air ports around the clock, In addition, 77 bags were allocated to check bags, distributed around 58 machines to check large bags, 19 machines to check hand bags, and support devices for inspections.



