Dubai Customs inspection officers at Dubai International Airport Terminal 1 succeeded in seizing 3.7 kilograms of marijuana, which a passenger coming from an African country tried to smuggle into the country, by hiding the narcotic substances in car spare parts (filters) for disguise, but was able to Customs inspectors from detecting the smuggling process.

During the passage of the passenger’s car spare parts through the X-ray machines, it was found that there was a density in one of them, and with the efficiency of the suspicion in the customs inspector, they resorted to manual inspection of the aforementioned piece and dismantled it. the suspect to the relevant authorities.

The Senior Director of Passenger Operations Department, Building (Airport No. 1), Khaled Ahmed, said that the department adopts an integrated series of advanced smart procedures and technologies to address all smuggling attempts, in line with its strategy 2021-2026 through the modernization and development of its systems and programs for inspections, where customs centers are provided with the latest updates. Inspection devices, referring to the efficiency of customs inspectors and their duty to protect the security of ports from the entry of prohibited materials in order to preserve society and its members from the spread of such pests.

The Senior Director of the Passenger Operations Department of Terminal 1 referred to the smart control systems that are provided to customs outlets and directly contribute to the control of many cases of smuggling of prohibited materials, in addition to the specialized training courses for inspectors that help them detect the tricks of smugglers and identify and detect modern smuggling methods from During the baggage inspection by X-ray inspection machines and identification of suspicious bags.