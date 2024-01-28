Dubai Customs has strengthened its vital role in the first line of defense for the security, safety and health of society, with a new achievement achieved by the department in the field of combating narcotic and restricted drugs, and combating their dangers and harm to humans and their health and their effects on building society when used in illegal and wrong ways, as officers of the Maritime Customs Centers Administration frustrated At Jebel Ali and Tecom Customs Center, an attempt was made to smuggle 234,000 “Tramadol” pills coming from an Asian country in a shipment of towels. Dubai Customs officers discovered the presence of various different densities in the shipment of towels through radiological inspection devices during the examination and inspection process.

Dubai Customs places at the forefront of its priorities and objectives the achievement of the difficult equation that combines facilitating the movement of individuals and commercial operations on the one hand, and protecting the economy and society from the entry of prohibited and restricted materials, and preserving its human and economic capabilities, by relying on scientifically and practically qualified human cadres according to the highest levels of quality. And international standards, and keenness to refine the capabilities and skills of these human cadres by enrolling them in specialized training courses, and providing them with the latest equipment, in addition to what the support units in the department provide to them.

His Excellency Ahmed Mahboob Musabih, Director General of Dubai Customs and CEO of the Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation, said: “The Emirate of Dubai has become an international model in combating narcotic drugs and their risks and health harms. Dubai Customs is actively participating in these efforts by developing the capabilities of its human resources, especially customs officers, in accordance with the best practices.” Standards in customs inspection. At Dubai Customs, we are distinguished by the efficiency of inspection officers and we are proud that the rate of Emiratization in this sector is 100%. We work with great effort to speed up customs procedures for commercial shipments so that the Emirate of Dubai maintains its position as an international center for legitimate global trade, and advances at a steady pace towards achieving the goals of its economic agenda. At the same time, we firmly confront the various methods of smuggling contraband.

Dubai Customs adopts an integrated series of procedures and technologies to confront all smuggling attempts, starting with the “early warning” technology represented by the risk engine system to diagnose all suspicious shipments in advance, all the way to inspection operations by all means, whether manual inspection, X-ray detection, or the use of the customs canine unit. K9.

For his part, Rashid Al Dabbah Al Suwaidi, Director of the Maritime Customs Centers Department (in charge), confirmed that this seizure reflects the efficiency of the inspection devices used and approved in the customs centers in the Emirate of Dubai, including the maritime customs centers, in confronting attempts to smuggle these drugs, despite the smugglers resorting to misleading methods in their attempt to bypass inspections. And entry into the UAE through our customs ports, stressing that the efforts of Dubai Customs in confronting the smuggling operations of prohibited and restricted medicines come within the framework of the department’s commitment to protect society from the scourge of addiction to these prohibited medicines, with all their negative repercussions on the health of individuals, and harmful effects on society and the economy. Therefore, the department was keen to prepare and train employees and provide them with advanced techniques and means that enable them to detect attempts to smuggle these narcotic substances, no matter how much the smugglers try to hide them in their various and diverse methods.