Dubai Customs reported that it had succeeded in seizing 23 kilograms of witchcraft materials, which were in the possession of a passenger coming to the country from an African country, through Dubai International Airport, and included talismans, leather, paper clips and unknown materials.

She explained that, during the daily duties and duties of customs officers, an officer at Dubai International Airport thwarted an attempt to smuggle 120 items used in witchcraft, which were in the possession of a passenger coming from an African country, weighing about 23 kilograms, as the traveler’s bag was suspected, and after examination and audit. On the contents, talismans and tools consisting of paper clips and leather goods, a number of canvas bags, and bottles containing unknown materials were found.

The Senior Director of Passenger Operations Department, “Airport Building No. 1,” Khaled Ahmed, told “Emirates Today”: “At Dubai Customs, we are aware of the danger of these materials used in witchcraft, charlatanism and tampering with people’s minds, as the department provides all kinds of training and educational courses to educate the inspectors. These materials, and their different types and forms, especially since smugglers often resort to new innovative methods, in order to mislead the customs authorities.”

He stated that baggage inspections are generally carried out by passing them on the x-ray detection devices, after the passengers arrive at the airport. The technique used by Dubai Customs, after which large bags and handbags are inspected manually by experienced inspectors in customs inspection, to ensure that they are free of prohibited and counterfeit materials.

He explained that among the materials that Dubai Customs seizes and use in witchcraft and sorcery are paper clips of various sizes from talismans, metal cans for keeping amulets, metal papers, swimming pools, animal skins, knives involved in sorcery, books to teach magic, and bags containing fish bones. Dolls in frightening shapes, packages containing blood and liquid materials, pictures of animals, strings, charcoal, rings, oysters, plant leaves and powders, cotton rolls used in magic, needles used in spells, threads and dark materials, praising the great role of customs officials in protecting society from Entry of prohibited items.

He considered that attempts to bring these prohibited materials into the state by various means are considered customs smuggling, in accordance with the unified customs law, and they are confiscated and referred to the concerned authorities for destruction. The suspect and his bags by hand to detect these materials, which vary between talismans, animal skins, paper clips, pieces of metal, animal blood, hair, animal bones and images, rings, amulets, needles, knives, liquid materials, and books used in carrying out these works.

The Senior Director of Passenger Operations Department “Airport Building No. 1”, Khaled Ahmed, said that when a passenger is caught in possession of materials related to witchcraft and sorcery, the seized sorcery materials are released, then coordinate and address the Department of Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities in Dubai, and if its nature and seriousness are confirmed. A date is agreed upon for decoding magic and talismanic works by specialists, and for destroying the materials, in coordination between Dubai Customs and the Department of Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities.