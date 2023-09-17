Dubai Customs foiled the smuggling of 200,000 pills of narcotic substances and restricted medicines, with an estimated market value of approximately 6.2 million dirhams, via air freight.

The details of the seizure are due to the suspicion of the special team in the Customs Intelligence Department about two shipments that were coming from an Asian country. The first shipment contained 20 packages weighing 460 kilograms. Upon inspection of the shipment and opening the packages, narcotic substances, medicines, and drugs restricted to 33,284 pills were found, with an estimated market value of about 1. One million dirhams, and the second shipment contains 22 packages weighing 520 kilograms, of Tramadol, numbering 175,300 pills, and its market value is estimated at about 5.25 million dirhams. Accordingly, the goods and those concerned were handed over to the General Department of Narcotics Control at the Dubai Police General Headquarters in accordance with the rules and procedures. Legal.

Director General of Dubai Customs and CEO of the Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation, Ahmed Mahboob Musabih, said: “Dubai Customs has adopted a main goal in its 2021-2026 strategy, which is to lead safe customs globally, through its human resources and its own systems, by enhancing security and protecting society and the economy,” he pointed out. “With Dubai’s progress in the global leadership race, the emirate has become an international model in confronting all types and forms of narcotic, prohibited and restricted substances, and Dubai Customs is actively participating in these efforts to maintain the emirate’s position as an international center for trade and a global attraction for investment, business and living.”

He appreciated the efforts of the members of the Customs Intelligence Department, their high sense of security towards the nation, its citizens and its residents, and their keenness to strengthen the position of Dubai and the United Arab Emirates globally, by confronting attempts to smuggle narcotic substances and protecting society and individuals from its dangers, damages, and ripple effects on the health and safety of people and economic aspects. And societal, whether these materials are destined for the local market or to any other country via Dubai.