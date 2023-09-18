The Customs Intelligence Department at Dubai Customs succeeded in thwarting the smuggling of 200,000 narcotic pills and restricted medicines, with an estimated market value of approximately 6.2 million dirhams, via air freight.

The details of the seizure are due to the suspicion of the special team in the Customs Intelligence Department about two shipments that were coming from an Asian country. The first shipment contained 20 packages weighing 460 kilograms. By inspecting the shipment and opening the packages, narcotic drugs, medicines, and drugs restricted to 33,284 pills were found, and their market value was estimated. About one million dirhams, and the second shipment contains 22 packages weighing 520 kilograms, of “Tramadol” with a number of 175 thousand and 300 pills, and its market value is estimated at about 5.25 million dirhams. Accordingly, the goods and those concerned were handed over to the General Department of Narcotics Control at the Dubai Police General Headquarters. In accordance with legal procedures and procedures.

Director General of Dubai Customs and CEO of the Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation, Ahmed Mahboob Musabih, said: “Dubai Customs has adopted a main goal in its 2021-2026 strategy, which is to lead safe customs globally, through its human resources and special systems, by enhancing security and protecting society and the economy.